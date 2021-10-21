 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tillable land auctions generate premium prices
top story

Tillable land auctions generate premium prices

Farmland auction tips (1).jpg

It’s a good time to sell farm land, experts say, while inventory is tight, commodity prices are high and interest rates are low.

 Submitted photo

The land market, especially for tillable, revenue-generating land, is still growing strong and there doesn’t seem to be an end to the magic beanstalk-like growth.

“It’s kind of unnerving,” said Joe Gizdic, director of auction services for Whitetail Properties Real Estate out of Illinois. “I don’t know when the merry-go-round is going to stop.”

A little over a year ago, land prices began to climb. They are still climbing and still getting stronger. According to Gizdic, over the last 12 months land sale prices have increased 20%.

With interest rates this low and commodity prices so high, he said tillable land has been at a premium, particularly at auctions. Because of competitive bidding, auctions are the most popular way for selling farms, as they tend to generate higher prices – sometimes even above market value.

“I guess if interest rates shoot up and commodity prices drop significantly it would put the brakes on,” Gizdic said. “Some sellers are scared that they are in a glut.”

Auctions also create excitement in the local market and often can reduce the time a property is on the market. An upcoming example is the Frager Farms auction scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Frager Farms is located in Washington County, Kansas, which is in north central Kansas near the Nebraska border.

Due to the interest in the land, Whitetail is holding the auction just south of Fairbury, Nebraska, at the 4-H Building on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The larger venue also provides wifi and better cellular reception, Gizdic said.

The auction will be conducted live and online.

“We take live bids, phone bids and online bids. We’re not chasing anybody away,” he said.

Frager Farms has five separate tracts, totaling 1,934 acres and ranging from 155.5 acres to 618.1 acres. While located in dryland farm country, these tracts consist of highly productive, mostly irrigated farmland, Gizdic said.

Anyone wishing to visit the tracts in person can do so by contacting the local Whitetail agent Steve Schaeffer. They can also view information about the tracts at Ranchandfarmauctions.com. Gizdic said the water rights summary, equipment reports and other pertinent reports are available on the Ranch & Farm Auction page. Online bidding is also available on Ranchandfarmauctions.com.

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.  

Property Overview

Located just west of Washington, Kansas, the five tracts being auctioned include:

  • Over 1,700 irrigated acres. The irrigation and productive soils produce great crop yields for the area.
  • One tract is dryland, offering hunting opportunities for whitetail deer and upland birds.
  • Indoor 1,000-head cattle confinement facility
  • 1,000-2,000 head hog confinement facility
  • three-bedroom home
  • Access to grain and livestock markets.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Burleson is the Midwest Messenger reporter, based in eastern Nebraska. Reach him at jon.burleson@lee.net.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News