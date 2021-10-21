Tillable land auctions generate premium prices

The land market, especially for tillable, revenue-generating land, is still growing strong and there doesn’t seem to be an end to the magic beanstalk-like growth.

“It’s kind of unnerving,” said Joe Gizdic, director of auction services for Whitetail Properties Real Estate out of Illinois. “I don’t know when the merry-go-round is going to stop.”

A little over a year ago, land prices began to climb. They are still climbing and still getting stronger. According to Gizdic, over the last 12 months land sale prices have increased 20%.

With interest rates this low and commodity prices so high, he said tillable land has been at a premium, particularly at auctions. Because of competitive bidding, auctions are the most popular way for selling farms, as they tend to generate higher prices – sometimes even above market value.

“I guess if interest rates shoot up and commodity prices drop significantly it would put the brakes on,” Gizdic said. “Some sellers are scared that they are in a glut.”

Auctions also create excitement in the local market and often can reduce the time a property is on the market. An upcoming example is the Frager Farms auction scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Frager Farms is located in Washington County, Kansas, which is in north central Kansas near the Nebraska border.

Due to the interest in the land, Whitetail is holding the auction just south of Fairbury, Nebraska, at the 4-H Building on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The larger venue also provides wifi and better cellular reception, Gizdic said.