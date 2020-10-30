Trade missions take to Zoom

While in-person events to bring grain and ethanol buyers and end-users from around the world to meet directly with Nebraska farmers and agribusiness representatives usually occur routinely, this year’s global pandemic presented a unique challenge that threatened to stifle these activities. With the aid of technology, the Nebraska Corn Board partnered with the U.S. Grains Council to reinforce that trade continues despite the pandemic. This was the first time the Nebraska Corn Board partnered with the U.S. Grains Council to offer virtual trade visits to the state.