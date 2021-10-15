Treasured, preserved farm machinery a big draw at auctions

Almost any farm equipment with low hours will sell very well at auctions these days.

“If you have a 10-year-old tractor or older with less than 1,000 hours, it will ring a bell and sell for more than the owner paid in many circumstances,” said Mark Stock, co-founder of the increasingly popular Big Iron Auction.

Stock, along with his brother Ron began propelling Big Iron in 1984, and have been enjoying dramatically successful industry trends ever since.

Speaking at Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island, Nebraska Sept.15, Stock discussed current trends that shine a spotlight on the used equipment market. With fall harvest just around the corner, the farm show offered the newest shiny equipment, but also provided farmers with auction companies like Big Iron Auction to assist those interested in buying or selling their used equipment.

Auctions are also important to retiring farmers like 73-year-old Eddie Kolar, who takes care of pastures 35 miles north of Grand Island.

Kolar retired three years ago, but didn’t have enough land for his goals. So this past March he sold all 12 pieces of his farm machinery on Big Iron Auction.

“It went well, about like I expected, and I was glad to clear the farm of items I wasn’t using,” Kolar said.

He still takes care of cutting cedar trees, and cleaning up the iron around his farm. Kolar still owns the farm which his great-grandfather bought in 1906. He’s lived there since he was 10.

The farm machinery Kolar sold that ended up traveling the farthest distance was his four-row Lister planter, which sold to a farmer in Yankton, South Dakota. All other pieces went to Nebraska locations.