Treasured, preserved farm machinery a big draw at auctions

Almost any farm equipment with low hours will sell very well at auctions these days.
“If you have a 10-year-old tractor or older with less than 1,000 hours, it will ring a bell and sell for more than the owner paid in many circumstances,” said Mark Stock, co-founder of the increasingly popular Big Iron Auction.
Stock, along with his brother Ron began propelling Big Iron in 1984, and have been enjoying dramatically successful industry trends ever since.
Speaking at Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island, Nebraska Sept.15, Stock discussed current trends that shine a spotlight on the used equipment market. With fall harvest just around the corner, the farm show offered the newest shiny equipment, but also provided farmers with auction companies like Big Iron Auction to assist those interested in buying or selling their used equipment.
Auctions are also important to retiring farmers like 73-year-old Eddie Kolar, who takes care of pastures 35 miles north of Grand Island.
Kolar retired three years ago, but didn’t have enough land for his goals. So this past March he sold all 12 pieces of his farm machinery on Big Iron Auction.
“It went well, about like I expected, and I was glad to clear the farm of items I wasn’t using,” Kolar said.
He still takes care of cutting cedar trees, and cleaning up the iron around his farm. Kolar still owns the farm which his great-grandfather bought in 1906. He’s lived there since he was 10.
The farm machinery Kolar sold that ended up traveling the farthest distance was his four-row Lister planter, which sold to a farmer in Yankton, South Dakota. All other pieces went to Nebraska locations.
The typical farmer buys or sells four pieces of equipment each year, Stock said.
“Because of Baby Boomers retiring, they are the largest population (ages 65 to 75) particularly if they don’t have children,” Stock said, regarding asset liquidation.
When considering in-person auctions versus online auctions, Stock says in-person events are all about the pie. Otherwise, Stock says other aspects of the auctions are mostly the same. Although online auctions can be more competitive as bidders keep an eye on the clock, he added.
“I prefer online auctions. We had 21 items at our first sale in 2009 and 890 registered bids online in Boone, Platte and Nance counties (Nebraska,)” Stock said.
With online auctions, the audience is larger and people can bid any time they want, even at 2 a.m., he said. They can set up a bid and conduct it on their smartphone.
“61% of all bids are from smartphones, and with your smartphone you can be in your field on auto-steer and bid at the same time,” Stock said.
Big Iron Auctions recently hired a video production specialist to handle their increasing business.
“My main goal is to produce content that people will want to watch – machinery or land – even if they’re not bidding, and to do it in a creative and entertaining way,” said Austin Anderson, multi-media producer at Big Iron.
Typically, Big Iron’s online auctions are held each Tuesday. People can bid for two weeks leading up to that Tuesday. Bidding ends at 10 a.m.
In addition to selling equipment and land, Big Iron just started selling cattle. Anderson said they also offer a place where people can attend auctions in-person. It’s usually a different location each time with iPads are handed out on site for people to submit bids.
Stock firmly believes in partnerships and checked in with Nebraska FFA regarding their latest fundraising needs.
“Typically, Titan Tire generously donates tires to FFA for a live auction. Since there was a shortage of tires this year they couldn’t, but they donated other items,” said Stacey Agnew, executive director of Nebraska FFA Foundation.
Radio partner Paul Perkins, KRVN Radio announcer who joined Stock at the Big Iron tent, said they went from selling 200 items a month to 2,000 items a week.
“It’s amazing how online auctions are taking off,” Perkins said. “It’s not just neighbors coming over anymore. Since COVID, we’re seeing larger audiences and more are choosing to go online.”
