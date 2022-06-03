Two Midwest Messenger writers recognized at Nebraska Press Women Spring Conference

Two writers for the Midwest Messenger received awards for the Nebraska Press Women (NPW) Communication Contest, which was announced April 23 at the organization’s spring conference at York, Nebraska.
Barb Batie of Lexington, Nebraska, won awards in eight categories. For the past 13 years, Batie has been freelance writing for the Midwest Messenger and also writes a bi-weekly column.
She earned first place for news story, print newspaper, with her story “Anderson waives extradition, faces charges in Colorado” that was published in the Tri-State Tribune at Cozad, Nebraska. First place was also earned for her humorous column “There’s another woman in our life” and “Judging class takes on a whole new look,” both published in the Messenger.
Her second place stories printed in the Messenger include:
- Agriculture, “Goals on the ground”
- Style / fashion / interior design etc., “Fabric artists”
- General column, “Dogs and their delivery truck friends” and “Do as I say, not as I do”
- Personal column, “Biden 30x30 plan cause for concern” and “Never forget the 20th anniversary of 9/11”
In the science / technology category, Batie received third place for “Get every last drop.” She also received honorable mention for a Tri-State Tribune article titled “Fox Theater opening provides perfect ending to CDC” in the business category.
Carla Post began writing as a Producer Progress Reporter for the Messenger in September of 2021. First place honors were given for her general column “Carla’s Corner.” In the informational category, she received third place for her “Producer Progress Report.”
More than 120 entries were submitted to the NPW Communication Contest. Submissions had to be published, printed or posted in 2021. First, second, third and honorable mention awards can be given if the judges deem them worthy of merit.
First place winners are automatically entered in the national competition set for June 23-25 at Fargo, North Dakota. Mary Jane Skala, NPW contest director, said in a press release that 39 entries will advance to the national competition.