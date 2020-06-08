When the COVID-19 pandemic forced colleges and universities across the country to close campuses in March, admissions offices everywhere had to scramble and find ways to reach prospective students without in-person visits to campus.
At the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis, recruiting went virtual.
Ordinarily, March and April are peak visitation months for incoming freshmen or high school underclassmen testing the collegiate waters.
“We had to think outside the box and find new ways to reach people,” associate dean Jennifer McConville said.
NCTA admissions staff turned to social media to tell their story. Since the shutdown, McConville has been posting videos that offer a personal perspective of the college on the school’s Facebook page almost every day. In addition, she tries to offer that “human touch” through articles spotlighting successful alumni, recent graduates and the NCTA Aggie of the Year.
The school also uses a more traditional means of communication — the mail. She sent a letter to every FFA teacher in Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming that discussed why the college is a good option. She noted in the letter that if college representatives can’t visit high school classrooms this fall, they will do so virtually through videos or Zoom.
McConville pushed teachers and clubs to collect videos of what they do. She aimed to have a video for each degree option and each club to make a virtual campus tour. This was no small task, with nearly 20 clubs and an endless combination of career tracks.
She recently started another recruitment video called “Cruise Curtis.” Driving around the small town, she hopes to give prospective students a feel of what’s available in the community.
One of the most popular recruitment options has been virtual campus tours, where one of NCTA’s recent graduates takes an iPad and walks around campus. Instructors in the area of interest for the prospective student hop on and answer questions about their division.
“These are scheduled just like in-person tours,” McConville said. “Students and ambassadors are the best to conduct these because they know the ins and outs.”
One of the questions they continue to get in the midst of the pandemic is how NCTA can be a hands-on college when everything has to be virtual.
While the move to online classes was new to almost everyone, the use of Zoom meetings gave instructors and students a whole new skill set to put in their toolbox, noted the associate dean. There were a few classes students had to finish in person. Faculty came together to figure out ways to social distance and still allow students to finish labs for welding, veterinary technicians and an equitation class.
Looking ahead to the 2020-2021 school year, McConville expressed her hope that classes could resume in person. They are already looking at how to help students pick up where they left off. The NCTA curriculum is all about building skills, she said.
“It’s all building blocks from day one,” she said.
No matter what this fall brings, McConville said she is sure NCTA faculty and students will persevere.
“We’re small, we’re nimble. We can be flexible,” she said.