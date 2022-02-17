UNL to host virtual landlord/tenant cash rent workshops

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host two virtual 2022 cash rent workshops to address the financial resiliency necessary for agricultural operations to sustain risk while remaining profitable.
“Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty” will be presented March 24 and 25 via Zoom. The March 24 workshop will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. CDT, and is geared toward those owning and working on land in the eastern part of the state. The presentation on March 25 will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. CDT, and is aimed at those in the western and central regions.
The workshops will cover 2022 cash rental rates, land values, leasing strategies, landlord-tenant communication, farm and ranch succession planning and an overview of farm programs for landowners.
They will be presented by Jim Jansen, an agricultural economist with Nebraska Extension, and Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm succession and land management. They will help operators and landowners to understand financial trends to minimize shocks, develop strategies to facilitate transition, mitigate legal risks and utilize effective management practices to reduce uncertainty.