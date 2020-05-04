LINCOLN, Neb. — Tools for organizing farm and ranch information for better business decision-making will be offered at noon Thursday, May 7 during a workshop presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics.
In his webinar, “Strategies for Business Success,” Dave Goeller will present ideas and a process that will help farm and ranch businesses recognize and prioritize information to improve planning and structure.
Goeller is a farm management and transition specialist who is retired from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also served as deputy director of the North Central Risk Management Education Center.
The webinar is the fourth in a series that focuses on COVID-19’s impact on agriculture in Nebraska. It is being presented by the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management team.
The session will be held live on Zoom and run for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants. Registration is open to everyone at https://go.unl.edu/manage2020. Additional information, a schedule of upcoming webinars and recordings of all sessions will be available there as well.
Additional webinars are expected to be announced.