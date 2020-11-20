A Howells-Dodge teacher has proven once again that she belongs in the upper crust of pie society.
Marla Prusa, the independent living and adult living teacher for the Howells-Dodge school district in Nebraska, was recognized by the Home Baking Association as the educator of the year for the second time.
“Very few have achieved that,” said Charlene Patton, executive director of the HBA in Topeka, Kansas. “It is quite an accomplishment.”
Patton said the selection committee loved what Prusa had done with her students, especially the creativity. Also taken into account was community service. That part was fulfilled by the use of the pies.
A 40-year teaching veteran, for the last decade Prusa and her students have been baking pies to donate to the local American Legion Post for its annual Thanksgiving turkey supper. She and her students bake about 20 or 30 pies a year for the event.
The Legion Auxiliary requests various flavors, Prusa said. That way the eight to 13 students in her four pie lab classes have a chance to learn multiple pie-making techniques.
“The flavors are usually the traditional apple, cherry or pumpkin,” she said. “Occasionally, we get a request for an Oreo or chocolate pie.”
It is in the school’s budget to purchase pie-making supplies, she said. But, the Legion has provided a donation to the school to help cover the cost of the ingredients.
“This is helpful,” Prusa said. “We get all of our supplies at Bill’s Food Mart in Howells.”
The students enjoy the pie-making courses, she said.
“It is a hands-on activity,” Prusa said. “It is very popular.”