Pie teacher 3

Howells-Dodge senior Riley Pokorny dabs melted butter onto the top crust of her group’s apple pie in preparation for a light sugar coating. Fellow senior Regan Brenheide watches.

A Howells-Dodge teacher has proven once again that she belongs in the upper crust of pie society.

Marla Prusa, the independent living and adult living teacher for the Howells-Dodge school district in Nebraska, was recognized by the Home Baking Association as the educator of the year for the second time.

“Very few have achieved that,” said Charlene Patton, executive director of the HBA in Topeka, Kansas. “It is quite an accomplishment.”

Patton said the selection committee loved what Prusa had done with her students, especially the creativity. Also taken into account was community service. That part was fulfilled by the use of the pies.

A 40-year teaching veteran, for the last decade Prusa and her students have been baking pies to donate to the local American Legion Post for its annual Thanksgiving turkey supper. She and her students bake about 20 or 30 pies a year for the event.

Pie teacher 1

Howells-Dodge senior Jacob Tomcak observes as fellow senior Janessa Schmidt mixes the ingredient’s for her group’s pie crust with help from senior Regan Burenheide, to her right. To her left, senior Riley Pokorny opens a can of apple pie filling as Jill Grovijohn waits her turn.

The Legion Auxiliary requests various flavors, Prusa said. That way the eight to 13 students in her four pie lab classes have a chance to learn multiple pie-making techniques.

“The flavors are usually the traditional apple, cherry or pumpkin,” she said. “Occasionally, we get a request for an Oreo or chocolate pie.” 

Pie teacher 2

Howells-Dodge senior Lexi Tupaz pours some extra pumpkin pie filling into her group’s crust just before putting it into the oven. Tupaz was one of the students in teacher Marla Prusa’s pie lab class.

It is in the school’s budget to purchase pie-making supplies, she said. But, the Legion has provided a donation to the school to help cover the cost of the ingredients.

“This is helpful,” Prusa said. “We get all of our supplies at Bill’s Food Mart in Howells.”

The students enjoy the pie-making courses, she said.

“It is a hands-on activity,” Prusa said. “It is very popular.”

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.  

Jon Burleson is the Midwest Messenger reporter, based out of eastern Nebraska. Reach him at jon.burleson@lee.net.