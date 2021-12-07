Valley ag professional recognized for excellence by Nebraska Farm Bureau

Brady Revels of Valley was named the recipient of the 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture award, announced Dec. 7, at the “We Love our Members” luncheon during Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting and convention in Kearney, Neb.
Revels, is a Douglas County Farm Bureau member, was recognized for his ongoing involvement and commitment to agriculture. Candidates for the award are judged on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability, and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other civic, service, and community organizations.
Revels grew up on his maternal grandfather’s diversified farming operation, growing vegetables and raising cattle near Bushnell, Florida. His love for agriculture started at an early age. He was involved in 4-H and FFA and raised replacement dairy heifers, developing his own small herd of registered Brown Swiss dairy cattle.
After college, he couldn’t go back to his family’s Florida farm, so he went to work for an animal pharmaceutical company, which led him to the Midwest where he met his wife, Katie. He then began a new career working with dairy farmers to help manage their feed portfolio.
He currently is an account manager with Cargill Corn Milling. Katie grew up on a farm in Northeast Nebraska and is now a chiropractor in Valley.
Revels also works with an outside technology vendor who helps his customers collect, analyze and use data in their operations. He manages the relationship between his customers and the vendor, provides support to other staff, and recently started working with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to translate the data into information that can help farmers make more meaningful decisions on their operations.
As an active Douglas County Farm Bureau member, Ravels is working with Douglas County Extension and the Omaha Home for Boys on Ag Fest, a program that connects elementary students with the knowledge that their food originally starts on a farm. Douglas County Farm Bureau has sponsored this program for the past six years, and it has already reached approximately 10,000 third graders who have little to no knowledge of agriculture.
Revels will continue to grow his leadership with Farm Bureau and wants to inspire more young people to be a part of Nebraska Farm Bureau. He will also continue to work on policy development, advocating for agriculture, and supporting agricultural education.
Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 can apply for the Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture award. As the Nebraska winner, Revels will receive $500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2022 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Atlanta, Georgia in January to compete with other state winners at the national level.
Also at the membership luncheon, Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau member, Lance Atwater of Ayr was recognized as the winner of the 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Discussion Meet competition.
Atwater received the top score of the contestants who advanced to the final round of the Discussion Meet contest. Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions. Competitors in the annual contest must be prepared to speak on several current agricultural related topics; the selected question is announced a short time prior to the contest round.
Atwater serves on the NEFB Board of Directors as the Youth At-Large representative. He grows yellow corn, popcorn, soybeans, and non-GMO white corn. Atwater lives on the family farm with his wife, Krystal, and son Ryker.
Atwater competed with three other contestants: Sean Krebs of Clearwater, Erin Norman of Crawford, and Clay Patton of Lexington.
Krebs is an Antelope County Farm Bureau member and a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in Agriculture Engineering. He grows popcorn, field corn, and soybeans, and raises cow/calf pairs on his family farm.
Norman is a Dawes County Farm Bureau member and serves on the YF&R Committee. She is a teacher at Chadron State College and is a registered dietician. Norman lives on the family ranch with her husband, Luke, and their five children, Ada, Ben, Claire, Axel and Ethan.
Patton is a Dawson County Farm Bureau member. He is the Market Anchor for the Rural Radio Network at KRVN, and his wife, Janell, is a vet tech in their community. They live on a small acreage where they raise hay and goats.
Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 can participate in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet competition. As a Nebraska winner, Atwater will receive $500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Atlanta, Georgia in January to compete in the contest at the national level. For more information, visit www.nefb.org/yfr.