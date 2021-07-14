Virtual town hall to feature discussion on new legislation for local food systems

Three Nebraska farmers will join the Center for Rural Affairs Wednesday, July 21, for a virtual town hall discussion on recent state and federal policy developments for local food systems and what strengthens the connection between farmers and consumers.
“New Opportunities, Future Challenges: A Discussion on Local Food Systems,” will begin at 7 p.m. Featured speakers will be Paula Sandberg of Heritage Acres in Stratton, Gary Fehr of Green School Farms in Lincoln, and Robert Bernt of Clear Creek Organic Farms in Spalding.
“There’s a lot of work being done in our state to make local food more accessible to the communities where it’s produced,” said Kalee Olson, policy associate for the Center. “This event provides a platform for farmers to talk about that work and inspire others to think creatively about the exchange of food on a local level.”
Among the discussion items will be two new bills passed by the Nebraska Legislature— Legislative Bill (LB) 324, which created a grant program to provide funding for small meat processing facilities and broadened the ability of consumers to purchase directly from producers, and LB 396, which expands the state’s Farm to School program, a partnership that brings locally produced, nutritious food to public schools.
“These programs will play a vital role in how efficiently our food systems work, and we’re excited to discuss how the legislation will influence local producers in the years to come,” Olson said.
Attendees are encouraged to come with questions for the panel. For more information and to register for this online event, visit cfra.org/events. Questions can be directed to Olson at kaleeo@cfra.org or 402-687-2100 extension 1022.
