Well water testing an important task

“Quality drinking water is not a given, and just because water is crystal clear and tastes good doesn’t mean that it is free of contaminants,” said Becky Schuerman, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension associate who manages the statewide domestic water-wastewater program.

Most contaminants are colorless, odorless, and tasteless, and the only way they can be detected is through submitting a sample for laboratory testing.

“Nebraska Extension highly recommends that private well owners test their wells annually for nitrate and total coliform – this test includes E. coli, and for private wells, we recommend requesting a total coliform by quantity sample kit which will give you a numerical result instead of just a presence or absence,” said Schuerman, who teaches courses for water well professionals to get their continuing education credits (CEUs.)

She has worked for over 20 years in natural resources and creating partnerships with water well, drinking water and wastewater professionals across Nebraska and nationally.

In addition to nitrate and total coliform, Schuerman also recommends testing for any other contaminants of concern in your area. To find out about other contaminants of concern, she recommends contacting a local health department, nearby public water systems, or in Nebraska, your local Natural Resource District. Each sample kit includes specific instructions to follow closely when collecting water quality samples.

“Homeowners do not typically opt to have a private well. Either they must drill one for their water needs or they hook up to a rural water system water when water is not readily accessible in their area,” Schuerman said. “We want to make sure that all residents of Nebraska know their water quality.”