Well water testing an important task

“Quality drinking water is not a given, and just because water is crystal clear and tastes good doesn’t mean that it is free of contaminants,” said Becky Schuerman, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension associate who manages the statewide domestic water-wastewater program.
Most contaminants are colorless, odorless, and tasteless, and the only way they can be detected is through submitting a sample for laboratory testing.
“Nebraska Extension highly recommends that private well owners test their wells annually for nitrate and total coliform – this test includes E. coli, and for private wells, we recommend requesting a total coliform by quantity sample kit which will give you a numerical result instead of just a presence or absence,” said Schuerman, who teaches courses for water well professionals to get their continuing education credits (CEUs.)
She has worked for over 20 years in natural resources and creating partnerships with water well, drinking water and wastewater professionals across Nebraska and nationally.
In addition to nitrate and total coliform, Schuerman also recommends testing for any other contaminants of concern in your area. To find out about other contaminants of concern, she recommends contacting a local health department, nearby public water systems, or in Nebraska, your local Natural Resource District. Each sample kit includes specific instructions to follow closely when collecting water quality samples.
“Homeowners do not typically opt to have a private well. Either they must drill one for their water needs or they hook up to a rural water system water when water is not readily accessible in their area,” Schuerman said. “We want to make sure that all residents of Nebraska know their water quality.”
Protecting the health of you and your family is an important responsibility, Schuerman said, and for a private well owner, testing your water annually is a key part of this process.
People can call a well driller to have them collect samples, but they can also order kits from the laboratory and collect samples themselves.
To learn more about drinking water, water wells, wastewater topics and more go to: https://water.unl.edu and look under the “Residential Water Use” heading.
Ensuring that Nebraska rural residents have water that’s safe to drink – and that Nebraskans learn about their water quality – are the continuing education topics being offered to water well professionals in the industry this fall. These professionals have an important job, and they renew their licenses every two years so they can continue making a difference as a Nebraska Well Drilling professional. They take specific classes to stay up on all that is current in the well drilling industry.
Water well professionals can attend water well courses in September, with the other two offered in October by the Nebraska Well Drillers Association. The continuing education classes are geared toward Well Drilling Professionals. For further class information: https://www.nebraskawelldrillers.org/calendar_list.asp
The course schedule for the continuing education credits are:
- Sept. 20, 9-10 a.m. Insurance
- Oct. 4, 9-10 a.m. Q&A Session Water Well Standards License Board
- Oct. 18, 9-10 a.m. Testing and Sampling Private Wells
“This particular insurance class will cover the insurance that the licensed contractors who do the drilling need. If a drill bit gets lost and can’t be retried or if unfortunate accident occurs – this would be a class to know the types of insurance for them,” said Jason W Orton, vice president of Orton Management Associates Inc., managing Nebraska Well Drillers Association, Nebraska On-Site Wastewater Association and Nebraska State Irrigation Association.
A water well contractor must show they have insurance, before the state allows them to be licensed. The class offers one hour of CEU, and is good toward their required 12 hours of continuing education.
“They have to have 12 hours every two years, and this is the first year of their current cycle, so it’s good to get the hours now – because you never know what the future will bring,” Orton said.
Classes are available on Zoom. All sessions are recorded, so if a person can’t attend that day, they can contact Orton’s office to get a copy. Classes are free for contractor license members of the NWDA, or $45 each for non-members. People can also contact them for previous class hours, or to take these classes, or attend the convention next February in-person, which will be their first in-person event; Feb. 15, 16 and 17 in Kearney.
Orton’s association works with the state, but they’re not part of the state and they don’t receive funding from the state.
The September class will discuss insurance issues that contractors in the well drilling business face, and the types of insurance that they can get to cover themselves.
Oct. 4, there will be a session with the “Water Well Standards License Board” with the opportunity for a question and answer session. This is the annual session where officials discuss the latest information regarding the Water Well Standards Program, Water Well Standards & Contractors Licensing Board, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE.)
Oct. 18, the class, “Testing and Sampling Private Wells” will be another CEU opportunity hosted by the Nebraska Well Drillers Association. Schuerman will be teaching this class.
"In this CEU session, we will first discuss what water quality tests are recommended for private well owners. Then we will go through the do's and don'ts of collecting a good representative drinking water sample for water quality analysis,” Schuerman said.
Having a baseline on the water quality of a well is the important initial step in creating the water quality history of a well.
Government officials from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy; specifically the Water Well Standards License Board will discuss the water well program as far as the state is concerned and give contractors a chance to ask questions of government officials.
Schuerman will discuss how to properly draw water samples from private wells to help ensure accurate water quality results, and how to test private wells to make sure the owner gets a good representative sample from their well.
For information on classes, visit www.nebraskawelldrillers.org or https://www.nowwa.org/calendar_list.asp.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.