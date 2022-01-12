Western Farm Show returns for 60th season at the American Royal

The Western Farm Show returns to the American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri, as a live event for 2022. Scheduled Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, the event will once again feature the latest agricultural equipment and many other attractions for farmers, ranchers and family members.
Produced by the Western Equipment Dealers Association, the Western Farm Show is the Midwest’s best indoor farm show with hundreds of exhibits, acres of things to see and do, the latest in farm and ranch technology, and more.
“Attendees can browse 400,000 square feet of exhibit space, all under one roof, with aisles and aisles of equipment and other agricultural products and services,” said Jami Applegate, show manager. “There are also numerous other exhibits and demonstrations farmers, ranchers and their families can enjoy.”
The Stockmanship and Stewardship low-stress livestock handling demonstration will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Scott Pavilion, adjacent to the American Royal. The demonstrations will be led by Ron Gill, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension specialist, who has been providing technical expertise to livestock producers in beef cattle nutrition, management and livestock handling techniques for over 25 years. Admission to the demonstrations is free to all Western Farm Show paid attendees.
Another popular stop is the Health & Safety Roundup, which is coordinated by the Missouri Farm Bureau and will be open during regular show hours. It will offer interactive and educational health and safety exhibits for the entire family. There will also be free health care screenings, including blood pressure and hearing tests, tetanus shots, vision screening, glaucoma testing and children’s eye screening (infants to six years). Cholesterol screenings will also be provided for a nominal fee.
Another show tradition, FFA Day, will be held Friday, drawing FFA students from Missouri and Kansas. An integral part of FFA is the Unite Against Hunger annual food drive, sponsored by American Family Insurance. All participating chapters that collect at least 200 items will be entered into a drawing with other chapters from their state. One winning chapter will be drawn from both Missouri and Kansas, with each to receive a $1,000 check to be used to further their chapter’s ag educational activities.
The food donations are given to Harvesters — The Community Food Network, a regional food bank serving a 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. Participating FFA students also have the opportunity to attend 30-minute workshops on technology and innovation, as well as take part in job skills sessions and a job interview session.
The upper level of the American Royal is where attendees can find the Family Living Center: doubled the size, Traeger Grills, mini pigs, lighting, and more coming. They can shop for clothing, crafts, food and health and home décor products. It’s a place where attendees can relax and browse hundreds of items, from miniature toy tractors to pots and pans to scented candles.
Western Farm Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Tickets are available for $10 in advance, or can be purchased at the door for $10 daily. For advanced purchases, a $3 off coupon for the show is available by filling out a survey on the show’s website or visiting a participating dealer member of the Western Equipment Dealers Association in mid-December. Children ages 12 and under get in free. On Sunday only, veterans and active-duty personnel with proper ID will be admitted free. Parking is $7 cash at the gate.