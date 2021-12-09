People from various corners of the agriculture industry are sharing ideas to help farmers ride the wave of skyrocketing prices for fertilizer, chemicals, fuel and other farming inputs.

Farmer Jay Shively who owns Berry Hill UPick Farm in Berryton, Kansas near Topeka, where the public enjoys picking their own pumpkins, sweet corn and sunflowers, just bought 75 more acres to expand his pumpkin patch. But with a 250-gallon tote of Roundup going from $3,000 up to $10,000 and anhydrous climbing from $325 a ton to $1,200, it’s changed planting decisions.

“What the heck are we going to do?” exclaimed Shively, who runs the farm with his wife Katelyn.

He was hoping to plant field corn at his 103-acre farm. Shively might plant sorghum Sudan grass instead, in order to get two cuttings and more hay bales per acre.

Energy prices have been going up, and since fertilizer is made using natural gas, it’s now costing nearly three times higher per ton than in 2020. The main reason: manufacturing supply issues.

“Fertilizer prices are being driven by the lack of a supply … also due to the lack of imports coming into the U.S.,” said Bruce Ball, owner; Rural Gas Company in Belleville, Kansas.

It’s similar to the issue that caused fertilizer prices to spike in 2008-2009. Manufacturing plants had to shut down during last February’s cold snap, he said, and they needed natural gas to make the fertilizer. It took them awhile to get going again.

Ball doesn’t expect a big increase in supply, at least for the first quarter of 2022. But he’s hopeful the issue will resolve. It might be good for farmers to lock in about half of their fertilizer costs now, he said.

The good news for farmers is that commodity prices are historically high.

“If you have to lock in high input prices, make sure you’re also protecting yourself by also locking in some of next year’s crop at some of the high crop levels that we have now,” said Adam Polansky, seed plant and production manager at Polansky Seed in Belleville, Kansas.

It would be disheartening to pay high inputs and not take advantage of high crop prices before they go down, he said. Wheat, at more than $8, is the highest he’s seen in his lifetime, he said.

Douglas County, Kansas row crop farmer and crop insurance agency owner Daniel Squires is intently helping farmers in Kansas and Missouri calculate expenses for 2022. Squires owns and operates S & S Crop Insurance LLC just south of Lawrence, Kansas.

Already, prices for nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are showing dramatic increases since last year, he said. Squires gave the following prices:

From December 2020 for the 2021 crop, nitrogen ranged from $280 to $320 a ton. This year, they’re looking at $1,100 a ton for nitrogen.

For phosphorus, Squires paid $400 a ton last year and $850 a ton this fall.

For potassium (potash), he paid $320 a ton last year and $800 this year.

“So, we’re looking at an extra $150 to $250 an acre more than last year to raise the same crop for corn,” Squires said.

Rising prices are being blamed on a shortage, but Squires insists there’s plenty of natural gas.

“They slow the pumps down and they can basically just ‘make their own shortage,’” he said.

He noted input prices will go up four times as much as grain prices, but grain prices won’t go up that high.

As a fertilizer alternative, Squires was considering using chicken litter, but the freight cost of transporting it is over-riding the logistics. Most of the chicken and turkey farms are in southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas, a ways away from him.

Although fuel prices went down 10 cents in mid-November, the general consensus is that prices for petroleum products will stay where they are, or go higher in 2022. And, there’s plenty of fuel.

Prices have been down some, because President Biden put pressure to get oil and gas through an artificial source from the government’s strategic petroleum reserve, according to Chad Kramer, owner of Kramer Oil Company in Marysville, Kansas. Those reserves are made up of giant underground oil tanks in Louisiana. They were released in mid-November, but Kramer doesn’t expect prices will go down much.

He attributes the price forecast to an economy that’s coming back quickly and a government giving out extra income to the American people.

Oil and gas prices will probably remain high for at least a year, Kramer expects.

“We recommend, if people have storage capability on their farm, to lock in about 20% to 50% of the fuel they need,” he said.

Since grain prices are higher, there may still be opportunities for profit, a Nebraska analyst notes. Preparing budgets, understanding projected cost of production and taking risk management steps are important to negotiate challenges.

“Resources such as fertilizer calculators that our crops educators recently updated can be very helpful to producers planning the 2022 crop inputs,” said Glennis McClure, farm and ranch management analyst with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

Ag producers and farm managers can use UNL’s online Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) program to customize crop budgets by field or farm. From there, they can save the information, update it, and use it again for future production years. The online tool is found at https://cap.unl.edu/abc.

Rather than buy more fertilizer, another UNL extension specialist is advising farmers to try to use the nutrients they already have in their soil.

“To save money on fertilizer, it’s important to remember your nitrogen credits include soil nitrate, mineralization from soil organic matter, previous legume crops, nitrates in irrigation water, and manure applied within the last three years,” said Aaron Nygren, a water & integrated cropping systems extension educator based in Ithaca, Nebraska.

Proper soil samples are the only way to get an accurate handle on residual soil nitrate, he said. UNL has sampling guidelines available, and so do private soil testing labs across the state.

There’s another way farmers can save money on the rising cost of fertilizer. One company is offering a humic granule product meant to help you get more out of your fertilizer and the nutrients in the soil.

While there are a lot of different humic substances on the market, Helena Agri-Enterprises makes a one from ore for use with dry fertilizer. With the right humic compounds in the soil, the fertilizer can be held at the root zone longer, explained Helena agronomist Derek Emerine.

“We’ve been using the ore source for over 20 years, but this Resurge humic product has just been out for three years, and can be used with air seeders and a crop duster. We get 2.4 more granules per acre, because they are a uniform size,” Emerine said.

In a joint study four years ago, South Dakota State University and Helena found that even with using 15% less nitrogen, they still had the same yield. Early season nutrition is recommended with any pre-plant fertilizer.

Precision is importance when it comes to saving on fertilizer costs. A weed management specialist with Kansas State University extension suggests checking equipment every day before spraying, including nozzles, and adjust the speed of the vehicle you are driving while spraying.

“When you drop the driving speed, you’re allowing more of your herbicide to hit the intended target. Also, add water to increase the spray volume of the herbicide,” K-State’s Sarah Lancaster said in a statement.

Lancaster also recommends weed electrocution, which shocks weeds with thousands of volts of electricity.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

