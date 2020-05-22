The past, present and future of the ethanol industry in Nebraska will be the topic of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln webinar at noon Thursday, May 28.
It will be presented by Roger Berry, administrator with the Nebraska Ethanol Board, as part of a series of webinars on COVID-19’s impact on agriculture in Nebraska. The series is produced by the extension Farm and Ranch Management team in the Department of Agricultural Economics.
Berry will especially focus his presentation on current economic disruptions in the ethanol industry, including COVID-19 and federal policy, and what the big picture for ethanol in the state looks like going forward.
The webinar will be held live on Zoom and run for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants. Registration is open to everyone at https://go.unl.edu/manage2020. Additional information, a schedule of other upcoming webinars and recordings of all sessions will be available there as well.