Wheat exports disappointing as crop conditions drop

Corn closed the week 3 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any sales.
U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Oct. 28, were modest at 24.4 million bushels and were down marginally from the previous week’s 25 million and were a five-week low. Cumulative export inspections of 214 million bushels remain down 22% from last year’s 272 million.
Based on the USDA’s 2.5 billion bushel projection, weekly exports will need to average roughly 50 million bushels over the remainder of 2021-22. That’s compared to last year's 52.6 million per week average.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, national corn harvest advanced to 74% complete versus 75% expected, 66% last week and 66% average.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production firmed to 1,107,000 barrels per day last week, up from 1,106,000 the previous week and above the 961,000 barrels per day in the same week last year. This the second largest weekly production in history, just below the December 2017 record of 1,108,000 barrels per day.
Ethanol stocks rose to 20.1 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 29, up from 19.9 million the previous week and up from 19.7 million barrels in the same week last year.
Strategy and outlook: Farmer selling will slow once harvest is complete. Basis levels will likely improve and the cash market should rally, as it will be the only way to pry cash crop out of farmers’ hands with stronger basis levels throughout the winter.
With the huge demand base and corn now locked away in farmer storage, the corn market will need to bid for acres this spring to rebuild the ending stocks at a more comfortable level. In November, weakness in prices will be used as a buying opportunity for end users.
Soybeans
Soybeans closed the week 24 cent lower. Private exporters announced sales of 130,000 metric tons to China and 100,000 tons to Egypt.
In the weekly export inspections report, soybean exports were seasonally strong again at 83.5 million bushels and were very comparable to last year’s same-week exports of 87.8 million bushels. Cumulative export inspections of 399 million bushels are still down 37% from last year’s 631 million, not surprisingly the third lowest of the last 10 years.
Based on the USDA’s 2.09 billion bushel projection, exports will need to average roughly 37.2 million bushels per week for the rest of the marketing year, versus last year’s 34.8 million per week average.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, harvest moved to 79% complete versus 81% expected, 73% last week and 81% average.
In the monthly Census Crush report, USDA reported September U.S. soybean crush was 164.2 million bushels, marginally above the average trade estimate of 163.6 million. That’s well within the range of ideas of 168.2-171 million bushels and down from 168.3 million bushels in August and 4% below last year’s September crush of 171.1 million.
USDA reported U.S. soybean oil production in September (the last month of the 2020-21 marketing year) was 1.938 billion pounds versus 1.99 billion in August and 1.968 billion pounds last year. That puts 2020-21 total production at 25.023 billion pounds, slightly above the USDA’s current balance sheet assumption of 24.98 billion pounds. Oil stocks are the highest in the last nine years.
Strategy and outlook: Farmer selling will slow now that harvest is complete, basis levels will likely improve and the cash market should rally, as it will be the only way to pry cash crop out of farmers’ hands with stronger basis levels throughout the winter.
The market will be anticipating a record soybean crop in South America and updates on this year’s production from South America will be a major driving force for prices throughout the winter. Weather during the South American growing season will be closely watched. Like corn, soybeans too should bid up for acres this spring.
Wheat
Chicago wheat closed a half cent higher, Kansas City wheat closed 8 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 22 1/4 cents higher. Egypt bought 180,000 metric tons of Russian wheat.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were very disappointing again at only 4.2 million bushels. Cumulative export inspections of 355 million bushels are now down more than 15% from last year, the largest year-over-year deficit in 13 weeks and the third lowest of nearly the last 50 years.
Based on the USDA’s 875 million bushel projection, exports will need to average roughly 15.4 million bushels per week through the end of May. That’s compared to last year's 16.9 million per week average.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, winter wheat conditions fell 1 point to 45% good or excellent versus 48% expected, 46% last week and 43% last year. Winter wheat seedings are 87% complete versus 88% expected, 80% last week and 86% average.
Strategy and outlook: Ample moisture across the key winter wheat growing states like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas will be needed to improve crop ratings before wheat goes into dormancy by the end of November.
Unless crop ratings improve, the market will fear farmers will destroy the winter wheat crop in the spring and plant corn and soybeans instead. That will make the winter wheat crop that much smaller, which will be a bullish development for prices.
Live and feeder cattle
Live cattle closed 65 cents higher while feeder cattle closed 2 cents higher.
Moderate fed cattle trade occurred in the North from $128 to $130 live, and $200 to $202 dressed –$2 to $4 firmer compared to the prior week. Trade in the South was light to moderate at $128 to $130 – $2 to $4 higher.
The Fed Cattle Exchange weekly auction had 1,752 head listed for sale and sold 289 head at $128.50.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down four pounds at 918 pounds, which is 11 pounds below a year ago.
Beef export sales saw a net sales of 16,700 metric tons reported for 2021 with shipments of 16,800 tons.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. Tight supplies in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2022 should be bullish for values, but the economy is struggling.
Lean hogs
Lean hogs closed the week $3.55 lower.
Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Oct. 30 saw weights rise to 289.6 pounds versus 288.2 pounds last week and 287.3 pounds last year.
This week’s net pork sales of 45,700 metric tons reported for 2021 with shipments of 33,800 tons.
Strategy and outlook: Hog futures have soared after a bullish hog and pig report, bouncing off weekly chart support as commercials have turned bullish.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.