Wheat exports disappointing as crop conditions drop

Corn closed the week 3 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any sales.

U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Oct. 28, were modest at 24.4 million bushels and were down marginally from the previous week’s 25 million and were a five-week low. Cumulative export inspections of 214 million bushels remain down 22% from last year’s 272 million.

Based on the USDA’s 2.5 billion bushel projection, weekly exports will need to average roughly 50 million bushels over the remainder of 2021-22. That’s compared to last year's 52.6 million per week average.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, national corn harvest advanced to 74% complete versus 75% expected, 66% last week and 66% average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production firmed to 1,107,000 barrels per day last week, up from 1,106,000 the previous week and above the 961,000 barrels per day in the same week last year. This the second largest weekly production in history, just below the December 2017 record of 1,108,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol stocks rose to 20.1 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 29, up from 19.9 million the previous week and up from 19.7 million barrels in the same week last year.

Strategy and outlook: Farmer selling will slow once harvest is complete. Basis levels will likely improve and the cash market should rally, as it will be the only way to pry cash crop out of farmers’ hands with stronger basis levels throughout the winter.

With the huge demand base and corn now locked away in farmer storage, the corn market will need to bid for acres this spring to rebuild the ending stocks at a more comfortable level. In November, weakness in prices will be used as a buying opportunity for end users.