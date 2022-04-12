When farm fields become a warfront

Farming is one of the most challenging occupations on Planet Earth but imagine trying to plant crops while under attack. Farmers in Ukraine are in that uncharted territory because of Russia’s invasion.
Nik Gordiichuk is a Ukrainian farmer facing war and spring planting at the same time.
Gordiichuk farms 600 hectares (1,482 acres), which he said is considered a relatively small farm in Ukraine. He told Dustin Hoffmann during an interview with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that he grows winter wheat, maize (corn), seed potatoes and table potatoes.
“My farm is 150 kilometers north of Kyiv,” Gordiichuk said over Skype. “It’s right in the area where the aggressor entered our country. That means our farm is under occupation, and we don’t have access to it right now.”
Some reports in the United States say Ukraine officials are urging the country’s farmers to go forward with their normal plans as much as possible. Gordiichuk points out that “normal” is something new on a minute-by-minute basis.
At this point in the year, Gordiichuk would typically be seed-drilling the earlier-planted crops and putting fertilizer on their winter wheat. Ukraine has been the breadbasket for many countries around the world, and the fact that normal farming operations have been interrupted isn’t good for the world’s food security.
“First of all, our farmers don’t have access to a lot of their land,” he said. “Even those farmers who do have access to land and machinery face challenges getting inputs like fertilizer. We also don’t have enough access to diesel and gasoline, because the logistics of getting those fuels have gotten destroyed by war.”
As any American farmer knows, financing is a yearly challenge. Gordiichuk says Ukrainian farmers also rely on financing from their local banks, which will be an even bigger challenge to get in 2022. The Ukraine government is also trying to arrange financing plans for the country’s farmers, but he points out that most banks in his country are trying to cut down on risk.
“We see that the Russian army is purposefully targeting our country’s agricultural enterprises,” Gordiichuk said. “They’re destroying our machinery and stored crops. Some farmers still have a lot of crops they were holding onto in hopes of selling at better prices. But where will we sell it, with no access to Black Sea ports?”
The only option for some farmers may be to ship commodities via railroad through Europe.
The Ukrainian farmer estimates that at least 30% of the country’s farmland won’t get planted. Even those farmers that do manage to grow crops aren’t sure what they’ll do with it once harvest is complete, assuming the crops even get to maturity. But, like American farmers, he says Ukraine’s growers are still trying to get out when the “sun is shining” and the soil is at the right temperature.
“For example, as we were recently putting fertilizer on our winter wheat, we could hear shells exploding nearby,” he recalled. “Unfortunately, that’s about when we saw Russian tanks entering our village and had to evacuate the people and some of the items from our farm.”
He says it’s likely that only central and western Ukraine will be able to grow at least some crops this season. In southern Ukraine, Gordiichuk says Russians are actually stealing the country’s grain and shipping it as their own exports. But no matter what happens in the days ahead, farmers and other groups are working together to get as much food to as many people as possible.
“We are trying to supply as much food as we can to cities that are under attack, including (the capital city of) Kyiv,” he said. “We try to distribute vegetables, potatoes and flour so that people can make bread. We want to help people in each of these cities survive the attacks.”
Farmers are also helping the Ukrainian army by providing food for the soldiers and fuel for their vehicles.
“We believe we are helping the army stand its ground against the aggressors,” he said.
About a month into the war, 10 million Ukrainians have had to leave their homes because of the fighting. Three million of those people fled to other countries like Poland, which Gordiichuk called a “good friend” to Ukrainians, as well as other countries like Germany, France and Romania. Most of those 3 million people were women and children.
Many of the 7 million Ukrainians that stayed behind moved from the eastern part of Ukraine to the western areas of the country. That’s escalated food demand in that particular region.
“Farmers are also getting together to think about what might happen next year,” Gordiichuk said. “We’re trying to organize enough diesel, gasoline and seed supplies for the next planting season. The government is also working to make it easier to import things like seeds and machinery from overseas to get ready for next year.”
The war is equally hard on Ukraine’s livestock farmers. While the country doesn’t have a lot of livestock and dairy farms, Gordiichuk has a farmer friend in northern Ukraine that owns 700 cows.
“He has soldiers and shelling all around his farm constantly, but he has to stay there with his family because the cows need care every day,” he said.
The other problem dairy farmers run into is where to take the milk for processing.
“The milk processing factories aren’t working right now, so our dairy farmers are giving the milk away to those who need it,” Gordiichuk said.
About 70% of all Ukrainian businesses had to stop their operations, he said, and supply chains are either severely disrupted or destroyed. Gordiichuk says if they wanted to move potatoes from one area to another, they’d first have to find a driver “willing to risk his life.” He would then have to find diesel or gasoline to fuel the truck.
“We’re in a very challenging time,” he added. “But we are all inspired by our army that’s fighting and allowing us to do our farming so we can feed our people.
“Every morning and every evening, we have people in our country running for bomb shelters,” Gordiichuk said. “It’s unbelievable to see this situation in the 21st century.”
