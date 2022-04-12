When farm fields become a warfront

Farming is one of the most challenging occupations on Planet Earth but imagine trying to plant crops while under attack. Farmers in Ukraine are in that uncharted territory because of Russia’s invasion.

Nik Gordiichuk is a Ukrainian farmer facing war and spring planting at the same time.

Gordiichuk farms 600 hectares (1,482 acres), which he said is considered a relatively small farm in Ukraine. He told Dustin Hoffmann during an interview with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that he grows winter wheat, maize (corn), seed potatoes and table potatoes.

“My farm is 150 kilometers north of Kyiv,” Gordiichuk said over Skype. “It’s right in the area where the aggressor entered our country. That means our farm is under occupation, and we don’t have access to it right now.”

Some reports in the United States say Ukraine officials are urging the country’s farmers to go forward with their normal plans as much as possible. Gordiichuk points out that “normal” is something new on a minute-by-minute basis.

At this point in the year, Gordiichuk would typically be seed-drilling the earlier-planted crops and putting fertilizer on their winter wheat. Ukraine has been the breadbasket for many countries around the world, and the fact that normal farming operations have been interrupted isn’t good for the world’s food security.

“First of all, our farmers don’t have access to a lot of their land,” he said. “Even those farmers who do have access to land and machinery face challenges getting inputs like fertilizer. We also don’t have enough access to diesel and gasoline, because the logistics of getting those fuels have gotten destroyed by war.”