Why not Wyandottes?

Wyandotte chickens have dotted the farms and homes of people across the nation.
The Wyandotte, which has nine varieties, is a dual purpose bird, used both for laying and eating.
The silver laced Wyandotte was first developed, and accepted by the American Poultry Association (APA) in 1883. Its white feathers with black edges looks like lacing. It also has a black tail and yellow legs.
The birds are hardy and tolerate confinement well, said Art Rieber, a long-time lover and raiser of poultry from Neola, Iowa.
“They are a decent setter, a decent layer, with enough flesh on them to be a good butcher bird,” Rieber said.
“They’re just a good all-around bird.”
Their rose combs, close to the head and flatter than single combs, do not freeze as easily as single combs and are tolerant of freezing temperatures well below zero, Rieber said. His Wyandottes have handled winter temps of -25 degrees without their combs freezing. They are well-suited to regions with colder winters.
Wyandottes are generally calm and friendly, can forage well, and lay brown eggs.
Their medium size makes them a good fit for small flocks and homesteads. Standard weights are 8.5 pounds for roosters, 6.5 pounds for hens, 7.5 pounds for cockerels (males less than a year old), and 5.5 pounds for pullets (females less than a year old).
Varieties of the Wyandottes include silver laced, white, black, blue, Columbian, golden laced, buff, partridge, and silver penciled.
The most common varieties of Wyandottes are the silver laced and the whites, Rieber said. Some varieties are very difficult to find, including the golden laced, Columbians and blacks.
Rieber began judging poultry shows more than 25 years ago, getting his APA judging certification in 2000. To prepare for the judging test, he raised nearly every breed of poultry.
He and his wife Pauline used to take 250 birds to state fairs in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and South Dakota, winning a variety of awards, including the Nebraska State Fair two years in a row with a different partridge Wyandotte each year, and two different judges.
“It wasn’t an accident,” he said, of winning consecutively.
When he and Pauline’s daughter, Diana Dahir, became an APA judge, she and her dad were the first father-daughter duo of judges. Since then, there have been others.
Rieber has judged poultry shows from Florida to Washington state, California to Indiana, and even judged in Canada once
Now, at the age of 75, he’s cut back to county shows and has about a dozen shows this year to work.
He cautions that for people showing Wyandottes to beware of stubs: little feathers on the shank, between the toes. Stubs are immediate disqualification from shows.
Exhibitors should also be aware of inverted (sunken in) spikes, the “spike” portion of the rose comb. Sometimes the inverted comb will right itself; sometimes it won’t. It is also a disqualification and those birds should not be used for breeding.
Rieber jokes that someday he might get down to one breed of poultry in his flock, but Pauline thinks that may never happen.
“She just shakes her head and goes on,” Art laughed.
The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary earlier this year.
Wyandottes are one of his favorite breeds.
They’re a “good all-around bird, for eggs and eating, whichever way you want to go.”
