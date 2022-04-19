Wildfire ravages southern Nebraska

Severe drought conditions and persistent winds made a southern Nebraska wildfire particularly hard to contain.

Started April 7 seven miles southwest of Elwood, the Road 739 Fire raced across an estimated 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties and was only 80% contained after two weeks.

According to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency eight primary homes and nearly 50 outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office have determined the fire was accidental, caused by the nearly 60 mph winds that day blowing a dead tree into a power line.

Around 40 fire departments from across the state helped battle the blaze and continue to rotate duty to relieve the first responders from the Elwood Fire Department. That community paused April 13 to mourn the loss of Fire Chief Darren Krull who died in an accident on the initial day of the fire.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Krull, along with Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris, were struck head-on by a water tanker while attempting to navigate in zero visibility conditions in firefighting operations. Norris remains in an Omaha Hospital where he has undergone multiple surgeries to stabilize his injuries.

Krull’s funeral at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood drew representatives from 25 Nebraska and Kansas fire departments. Ladder trucks from Broken Bow and Holdrege formed an arch over the U.S. Highway 283 and Nebraska Highway 23 intersection in downtown Elwood with a U.S. Flag suspended between the two ladders. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags be flown at half-staff on April 13 in honor of Krull.

In a separate incident on April 7 a Farnam firefighter was injured, and a Farnam Fire Department grassland rig was totaled while operating in a pasture 11 miles southwest of Elwood. Farnam Fire Chief Rod Klein said the accident occurred while driving along a fence line and the smoke became very thick.

Klein told Radio Station KRVN that as they began to go up an incline the back wheels of the fire truck dropped in a hole. Then the truck slowly began to rollover. Klein said there a firefighter on the back of the truck jumped off the rig and broke a leg in the process. He had surgery at a Kearney hospital and also sustained a hand injury. There was one passenger in the truck, but neither the passenger nor Klein sustained any serious injury.

At the height of the fire members of the Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency and the Nebraska arrived to assist in the response. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency sent an Incident Management Assistance Team of seven NEMA staff to assist Region 17 Emergency Management Agency and first responders.

Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with crews, a 25-person Wildland Taskforce hand crew and support vehicles from the Nebraska National Guard also deployed. A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter flew recognizance flights to provide information to incident command.

As of April 18, the region was turning to recovery mode and assessing the needs for farmers, ranchers, residents and the fire departments involved in the blaze. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a state emergency declaration April 8 which allows state assets and the Governor’s Emergency Fund to be used for the response.

On April 11, Ricketts, along with state agency representatives, Nebraska Farm Bureau representatives, including President Mark McHargue, area commodity group and ag organization representatives, along with community officials, met in Holdrege to discuss coordination of future relief efforts.

In addition to the huge losses of personal property, the fire killed or injured livestock, damaged hundreds of pivots and miles of fences, gates and other pasture amenities. Extension Educators and local officials are still assessing needs.

Monetary donations to assist with all aspects of disaster relief from the wildfires in Gosper and Furnas Counties can be made to the following:

Elwood Area Foundation, online at elwoodfoundation.org (memo to the Disaster Relief Fund); PO Box 303 Elwood Neb. 308-785-8113

Pinnacle Bank – Elwood, Neb. 308-785-2280

Pinnacle Bank – Lexington, Neb. 308-324-6920

Security First Bank – Elwood, Neb. 308-785-3366.

First Central Bank – Donations may be dropped off at one of five bank locations in McCook, Arapahoe, Cambridge, Edison and Eustis, specify to the teller it is for the Disaster Relief Fund.

At this time donations of food or water have overwhelmed the communities impacted so local officials are asking for a pause in these efforts.

Lexington Livestock, Lexington and Huss Livestock, Kearney are reaching out to those affected to see what help is needed from fencing to hay delivery. They will also accept donations of fencing supplies, hay and feed. Please contact them through their Facebook page, at lexlivestock.com or by calling 308-324-4663. You can also email them at lexlivemarket@gmail.com.

Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.