Will winter bring drought relief?

With drought plaguing large swaths of Nebraska and Kansas, the latest winter forecast is offering little certainty that relief is on the way.

“Drought is already deeply entrenched across the nation’s mid-section, including much of Kansas, Nebraska, and portions of neighboring states,” USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said.

In mid-October, Nebraska led the nation with 83% of its pastures and rangeland rated in very poor to poor condition, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Ongoing drought through the fall and winter means increased potential for wildfires, blowing dust and both short and long term agricultural impacts.

Winter wheat and cover crops have been slow to germinate, with mid-October wheat emergence more than 10 percentage points behind the respective five-year state averages in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The winter forecast released Oct. 20 includes a surprise la Niña for the third consecutive year. With that, comes some predictable and unwelcome patterns.

In general, la Niña calls for drier and warmer than normal conditions for the three-month period of December, January and February across the southern United States, and cooler and somewhat wetter conditions across the north. Sea surface temperatures are slightly cooler than normal during la Niña conditions, which in turn impacts atmospheric circulations across the globe.

“Despite the influence of la Niña, winter weather conditions can vary widely in Nebraska and Kansas,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.

The current temperature outlook favors equal chances of above, below or near normal conditions for most of the area, with exception of northern Nebraska, where slightly cooler than normal conditions are favored.

Kansas has higher probabilities of below normal precipitation for the winter, while Nebraska has equal chances of above, below or near normal precipitation.

“Should there be heavier snowfall, it often falls more so in middle to late winter,” Moritz said.

Although la Niña is the dominant forecast driver, there will be other influences. The Pacific Decadal Oscillation has been negative for the past few years, which enhances dry conditions across Colorado, northeast across western Kansas, and western Nebraska.

Even so, it’s very possible to have brief potentially cooler, wetter weather as a wild card in the winter forecast.

“Smaller scale oscillations on the order of a couple of weeks, such as the Arctic Oscillation (AO), Pacific-North America (PNA), and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) may bring cooler and wetter periods,” said Kyle Mozley, National Weather Service meteorologist in Pueblo, Colorado.

Another positive note; in September the first of several weather systems entering the Pacific Northwest actually dove southward along the Pacific Coast, cutoff, then drifted eastward across south Texas. Since then, two additional upper air lows have done the same thing. If this pattern continues, it is very possible that the southern half of Texas may see more moisture than the current outlook forecasts.

“If these troughs are able to dig, then move progressively eastward without cutting off, we could be dealing with some ugly snow events across the northern half of the United States east of the Rockies, especially if these troughs can tap energy from the Hudson Bay low,” said Allen Dutcher, agricultural extension climatologist with the Nebraska State Climate Office in Lincoln.

The greatest uncertainty is whether this current la Niña pattern dissipates and moves to the warm side of neutral and toward el Niño conditions. If this occurs toward the end of winter, we might see a return to more robust precipitation events across the southern half of the High Plains and establish a drier pattern over the northern Plains, Dutcher said.

“Bottom line is most of the western Corn Belt and hard red winter wheat territory has no deep subsoil moisture. In order to have some carry capacity for crops going into the peak water use season, we need above normal moisture … because of the toll this drought period has taken on aquifers, streams, reservoirs and stock ponds,” Dutcher said.

A third year of la Niña, is quite rare, having occurred in 1975-76 and 2000-01.

The la Niña conditions are forecast to peak early in the winter and diminish by next March.

Southwest Iowa’s winter depends on where the storm track sets up. Iowa expects near-normal snowpack during la Niña winters.

“If we look at analog years in which the strength of la Niña is strong, Iowa has historically received less snow,” Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said. “In weak la Niña winters, we have had years in which we receive above-average snowpack.”