The 13th annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference will be held Nov. 9-10 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln and will feature industry experts from across the country.
“Nebraska wind and solar energy development is going through a remarkable period of growth and expansion,” conference chairman John Hansen said. “We have a lot of progress to report, as well as issues and opportunities to consider.”
Tentative programming includes panels on the renewable industry in Nebraska, electric growth and how it affects the grid, what corporate buyers look for, hydrogen generation, an update on the Southeast Power Pool, the state of national solar, a national view of wind energy, and other topics. Additional speakers and topics will be announced through summer.
The conference will also feature an exhibitors’ trade show including governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, vendors, developers, and more. These sponsors and exhibitors will be finalized over the summer.
Conference attendees include private sector developers, public officials, landowners, environmental and wildlife organizations, and public utilities. The conference is also open to the general public.
Hansen urges attendees to take advantage of the early registration discount. Registration rates are as follows: early bird registration (until Oct. 5) $125, standard registration (Oct. 6 to Nov. 8) $175, day-of (Nov. 9-10) $200, and student registration (anytime) $65.
The Wind & Solar Conference has a room block at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel with a $113 per night room rate. The deadline to reserve your room is Oct. 5th. Reservations include free parking and can be made at Nebraska WSC Registration or by calling the Cornhusker Marriott at 402-474-7474 and referencing the Wind & Solar Conference.