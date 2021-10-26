Winter forecast could be average or start snowy

This winter in the Central Plains is forecast to have weather typical of la Niña. That means slightly drier and slightly warmer, although a wild card thrown into the mix could mean a snowy start, mainly for northern Nebraska.
The Climate Prediction Center issued its official forecast for December, January and February on Oct. 21 and said for the second winter in a row, la Niña has developed, as indicated by cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean.
La Niña in Nebraska and Kansas has typically produced slightly drier and slightly warmer winters. However, there is always some degree of uncertainty about how a la Niña winter will play out.
“In reality, La Niña winters across the central Great Plains are often characterized by relatively mild weather, occasionally interrupted by sharp cold outbreaks,” said Brad Rippey, U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist in Washington, D.C.
He noted that periodic cold waves were a hallmark of the la Niña winter of 2020-21, which culminated in the record-setting February cold snap.
As people experience in the Central Plains winters, especially during last year’s la Nina, precipitation is also variable.
“The middle part of the winter, from mid-late January through mid-late February, can also often be a snowier time, though the snow tends to be drier in nature,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska. “The tail end of the winter leading into spring favors drier conditions.”
In the end, temperatures should be about normal, but that will vary depending upon location, Moritz said.
Slightly warmer conditions are favored across Kansas, with cooler than normal conditions more likely across parts of the Dakotas. Nebraska lies between those two temperatures regimes.
An active pattern could be shaping up for the first half of the winter, according to a Nebraska climatologist. Even with a second la Niña, this winter could be completely different than last winter. That’s because the upper air troughs are consistently moving into the northwestern U.S., unlike last fall when upper air ridging dominated.
“A more active pattern has begun to develop across the northern Plains this fall, unlike the persistent dry and warm condition experienced last fall, noted Allen Dutcher, agricultural extension climatologist with the Nebraska State Climate Office in Lincoln.
“I expect more storminess the first half of the winter across northern Nebraska, but I am not so confident across southern Nebraska,” he said.
It depends whether we can tap arctic air, now that systems are moving west to east, instead of over the western ridge and down the front range of the Rockies like last fall, Dutcher said.
Keep an eye on eastern Montana and the western Dakotas from late fall through December for the formation of a strong snow event that could stick around for more than a couple of weeks, Dutcher advised.
“If deeper snowfall occurs over the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota, it would likely shift the cold air further eastward into the western Great Lakes, and eastern Nebraska and Kansas would be in a perfect position to tap cold air outbreaks associated with the Hudson Bay upper air trough,” Dutcher said.
All global models indicate that the sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the central Equatorial Pacific will move to the warmer side of normal by the middle of next summer. That could mean wetter weather for part of the Central Plains in fall 2022.
“If this occurs, el Niño-like conditions could develop by next fall, which leads to increased precipitation probabilities for the southern half of the High Plains, while the northern Plains would begin to establish another dry trend,” Dutcher said.
He also said, if the March through May period remains dry and warm, then drought conditions are likely, at least during the first half of the growing season.
La Niña and the opposite climate phenomenon el Niño aren't the only dominant drivers of weather. Last February’s record cold snap in the Central Plains was due to a strong influence of a negative arctic oscillation (usually termed polar vortex) pattern that differed from the typical la Niña flow.
“Unfortunately, patterns such as the arctic oscillation are much more variable and challenging to forecast beyond several weeks. Therefore, they are weighed less in the winter forecast,” said Christopher “Chip” Redmond, assistant meteorologist at the Kansas State University Weather Data Library.
Forecasters rely more on whether la Niña or el Niño or neutral conditions would be present, he said.
If the Climate Prediction Center forecasts verify, here’s what we could expect:
Winter wheat has seen some assistance from recent rains. With equal chances of both above and below normal precipitation through the winter, it’s hoped we’d have timely rains, Redmond said. However, the fall season has trended drier over the last few years and winter is climatologically the driest period of the year. Should a cold snap occur at some point this winter, we need moisture to prevent cold damage to wheat and other cold season crops.
Winter and early spring is wildfire season for the Plains. While many areas were in drought this summer, timely enough rains occurred to prevent severe or extreme drought from developing. Unfortunately, this is also yielded above normal grass growth, providing fuel for fires.
With warmer than normal temperatures, we may see some slightly higher than normal wildfire risk evolve across the region, as fuels can dry out and burn more readily.
Lastly, warmer than normal conditions combined with seasonal dryness will likely enable drought to expand in central or southern Kansas, Redmond said.
“While some improvement has been made recently, long term deficits still exist within the region,” he said.
Forecasters are also keeping a sharp eye on the ongoing drought that continues across much of the western half of the U.S., particularly the Southwest region.
For southwestern Iowa, the climate outlook predicts equal chances of near average temperatures and precipitation.
“There is a 34% chance of climatologically expected behavior with above and below-normal behavior each having a 33% chance of occurrence,” Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said.
For December, January and February, although eastern Iowa has an elevated probability of both warmer and wetter conditions, the rest of Iowa has equal chances of above, below, or near-average conditions.
Warmer than average temperatures are predicted across the southern half of the U.S. and up the East Coast this winter. Precipitation is forecast to be slightly below normal for the entire southern third of the U.S.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.