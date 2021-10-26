Winter forecast could be average or start snowy

This winter in the Central Plains is forecast to have weather typical of la Niña. That means slightly drier and slightly warmer, although a wild card thrown into the mix could mean a snowy start, mainly for northern Nebraska.

The Climate Prediction Center issued its official forecast for December, January and February on Oct. 21 and said for the second winter in a row, la Niña has developed, as indicated by cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean.

La Niña in Nebraska and Kansas has typically produced slightly drier and slightly warmer winters. However, there is always some degree of uncertainty about how a la Niña winter will play out.

“In reality, La Niña winters across the central Great Plains are often characterized by relatively mild weather, occasionally interrupted by sharp cold outbreaks,” said Brad Rippey, U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist in Washington, D.C.

He noted that periodic cold waves were a hallmark of the la Niña winter of 2020-21, which culminated in the record-setting February cold snap.

As people experience in the Central Plains winters, especially during last year’s la Nina, precipitation is also variable.

“The middle part of the winter, from mid-late January through mid-late February, can also often be a snowier time, though the snow tends to be drier in nature,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska. “The tail end of the winter leading into spring favors drier conditions.”