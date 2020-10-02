The second annual Women Managing Ag Land Conference hosted by Nebraska Extension will take place Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both in person and online.
The conference offers learning opportunities for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills and navigate the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land.
This hybrid event will allow participants the opportunity to attend one of three in-person locations or via Zoom. The keynote address, “Finding Happiness in the Craziness of Life,” will be delivered by Kathy Peterson, a farmer from Storm Lake, Iowa, and founder of PeopleWorks. She will also conduct a workshop, titled “Working with You is Killing Me!”
Peterson’s keynote and workshop will be broadcast live from the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead to meeting locations in Kearney and Scottsbluff.
The in-person locations are:
Near Mead: Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca
Kearney: Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 S. Second Ave.
Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I
Due to COVID-19, attendance at the three in-person locations will be limited, and health measures will be implemented. Participants may also live stream the event from their own device and location via Zoom.
Participants will have access to on-demand workshops on owning and renting agricultural land including “Improve your Ag Lease by Improving the Landlord/Tenant Relationship” presented by extension educator Allan Vyhnalek, “NextGen A Win-Win for Beginning Farmers and Asset Owners” by Karla Bahm with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, “Navigating Uncertainty in 2021: Nebraska Land Values and Cash Rental Rates” with agricultural economist Jim Jansen, and more.
Registration on or before Nov. 18, is $25 through a link at https://wia.unl.edu/WMAL. Registration on or after Nov. 19 is $30. Registrations for in-person locations will close Nov. 29. Lunch will be included at each in-person site.