One of the greatest advantages of the farming lifestyle is having the opportunity to work with your family.

Father and son duo Bob and Eric Beckman of Pender, Nebraska, have been farming together since 1995, when Eric chose to come back to the family farm after college.

Together, Bob and Eric have weathered good and bad years, from bumper crop yields to drought and hail.

They have faced the tough decisions in agriculture as a team, such as whether to get out of the livestock or expand their row crop acres. Each marketing move is a joint decision.

Both have raised their children with the same small town values in the same Thurston County community.

And together, the Beckman family has learned to adapt to a new way of life after Eric became paralyzed from the chest down 15 years ago.

With the support of the community and a strong will, Eric has been able to pursue his passion for farming despite his limited mobility. To farm had been Eric’s goal in life.

“There was never any doubt in Eric’s mind,” said Bob.

Bob and Nancy Beckman raised their two sons on their multigenerational farm 8 miles south of Pender. Nancy worked as an RN at Pender Community Hospital for 43 years, retiring recently. Their oldest son Ryan pursued a career as an engineer. He is the president of Olsson, a national engineering firm based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Eric had several job offers after graduating from Northeast Community College in 1995 but chose farming. He and his wife Dana have two children. Brittni is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), and Aiden is a junior at Pender High School.

Bob recalled the events leading up to Eric’s accident. They had just finished planting corn the day before.

“It was raining cats and dogs that night, and we were very well excited,” he said.

When Bob answered a telephone call on the morning of May 6, 2007, news of Eric’s rollover accident instantly changed everything.

“When the phone call came in, it’s probably the worst I have ever received,” Bob said. “Let me tell you, it was a life-changing experience.”

Eric had hydroplaned his pickup going around a curve and lost control. He had been taken by ambulance first to Pender Community Hospital and then MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center at Sioux City, Iowa. Because a helicopter could not get through the turbulent rainstorm, he was transferred via ambulance.

After emergency surgery to stabilize his neck, Eric was being kept alive on a ventilator at MercyOne.

“At the time, we weren’t sure we were going to get him off the ventilator. They attempted to at Mercy and it failed. That was a terrible day,” said Bob.

Desperate, the Beckman family contacted others in the area and around Nebraska for guidance. Multiple families who had experienced similar situations recommended Craig Hospital at Englewood, Colorado. Bob said this hospital was considered “experts at getting people off the ventilator.”

After about a week and a half at MercyOne, Eric was flown to Colorado. For the next six months, he fought for his life, then slowly began rehabilitation. While there was no cure for his paralysis, which is a C4/C5 spinal cord injury, Eric could learn to live with what he did have. He could move his head, neck and arms. He could not move his fingers or any body part below his chest.

Area towns rallied around the Beckmans.

“The small town living is so amazing,” said Eric. “It’s a tight-knit group, and everybody helps each other.”

A community fundraiser accrued several thousand dollars to purchase a lift so Eric could go up and down the stairs inside their home. He could again tuck his two children into bed.

Nebraska AgrAbility provided Eric with the capability to farm again. Because of his severe spinal cord injury, Eric was a high-risk client. The Beckman family credits Rod Peterson for making it happen.

“If it wasn’t for Nebraska AgrAbility and Rod Peterson, none of this would be a possibility,” Eric said.

Nebraska AgrAbility found a pickup with a lift, giving Eric access to drive almost all implements on the farm.

“Eric is in every tractor other than a couple of my older ones. He combines every acre and sprays almost every acre,” said Bob, who sometimes fills in on the sprayer to help out.

Technology has allowed Eric to easily run the equipment without additional adaptations. Most of the tractors are John Deere. Infinitely variable transmissions (IVT) and GPS take footwork out of driving. He can control the machinery with slide levers and steer the wheel, then push the buttons with his knuckles.

“It is fantastic to watch,” said Bob.

All fields are on a corn and soybean rotation. The Beckmans own 2,500 acres and rent an additional 800 acres, as well as custom-farming 800 acres for Bob’s brother-in-law.

Each decision affecting the farm is made together. Bob and Eric share mutual respect.

“We sit down and solve problems together, whether purchasing equipment or real estate,” said Bob.

The majority of the grain marketing is done through ADM at Wisner, Nebraska. Bob said Don Brunsing, regional manager, and Eric Leisy, territory manager, have been very helpful as they try different marketing strategies.

Part of Leisy’s job with ADM is farmer grain origination, which involves direct contact with farmer customers to purchase grain for ADM’s elevators and processing facilities. Leisy works closely with Bob and Eric and sees the great relationship the father and son share.

“They talk about everything together,” Leisy said. “I think that is really important about small family farms—being able to communicate, work with each other and make joint decisions.”

Leisy was part of the video series ADM created called “Faces of Food.” Each video highlights a different producer from across the country, including the Beckman farm.

“The basis of ‘Faces of Food’ is to promote rural areas where farmers are giving back to the community, working tirelessly on their farms to provide. Specifically in Nebraska, the video shows a more interesting take on how the Beckmans run their operation with Eric’s injury,” said Leisy.

Much has changed over the years at the Beckman farm. Bob had raised livestock his entire life, and at 5 years old he was already doing chores.

Bob originally was a teacher. After graduating from UNL in 1971, he taught mathematics for three years at Beemer while also farming with his father. Bob loved teaching but missed being outside. He quit teaching to take over the family farm.

“That was 1974, maybe still the biggest drought year on record. I wondered what the heck I was thinking, but we made it through OK,” said Bob.

Whenever Bob needed help around the farm, Eric would be right by his side. They had a farrow-to-finish hog operation, as well as cows.

Within two years of the accident, Bob sold the hogs, saying that it “got to be where I couldn’t handle them alone.” He kept 90 head of cows until 2015.

“I miss the livestock. Nothing is better than standing along the fence and watching your calves in the spring or watching a sow farrow. That was the best part,” Bob said.

Through the volatility of both farming and life, Bob and Eric have worked together and overcome each obstacle.

“Things change, and you have to adapt. That’s exactly what we have done,” Bob said.

They have also learned the value of living in a small town. After Eric’s accident, help poured in from area communities beyond Pender. Leisy pinpointed this as “the epitome of a small town.”

“The whole area contributed to help Eric survive,” said Bob. “I don’t know how to repay that.”

The Beckman family has always emphasized public service, maybe even more so now. Leisy said, “The Beckmans have given back in more ways than one, whether through community service or doing business local.”

Bob has served on church council, the hospital board of directors, club boards and school board. Eric helped coach his son’s baseball team after the accident and is still involved in the Pender Betterment Group as much as possible, albeit not as much as in the past. Now, doing anything requires more effort. However, he is still “glad to be here every day.”

Eric also speaks on behalf of Nebraska AgrAbility. Three years ago, he testified at the Nebraska Legislature to support the organization when state funding was to cease.

Emily Jacobson, lead rehabilitation specialist with Nebraska AgrAbility, said that Eric’s determination to farm again was the biggest motivator toward recovery.

“He never gave up. That shows how much hope and perseverance he has, and the drive he has to keep producing grain for ADM and to farm,” Jacobson said.

For Eric and other farmers who are suffering from severe injuries or decreased mobility, Nebraska AgrAbility has given them a purpose for life again.

“Live every day like it’s your last because you never know when it could happen,” said Eric.

To see the Faces of Food video series, visit: https://admadvantage.com/faces-of-food/.