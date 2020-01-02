This year’s farm show in York, Nebraska, will feature a talk by Michael Bowman, co-founder of First Crop, who will talk about opportunities in hemp production 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
The show runs Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10 at the Holthus Convention Center in York, with exhibits open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Producers can explore and learn about the latest products and services in the ag industry. The York Ag Expo is an all indoors small-town show offering networking opportunities with exhibitors from near and far.
The Celebrating Ag social hour starts Thursday at 3 p.m. with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Support the York Chamber of Commerce Ag Scholarship program by entering for a chance to win raffle prizes. A drawing will take place at 6 p.m. These scholarships are available to any York County high school senior.
The Holthus Convention Center is located at 3130 Holen Ave. in York. For more information contact 402-362-5531 or visit https://yorkchamber.org/event/ag-expo.
A full schedule follows:
Thursday, Jan. 9
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Exhibits open
9:30 a.m. – Private applicator pesticide training
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Ag appreciation lunch for exhibitors and attendees
2 p.m. – Keynote speaker Michael Bowman, co-founder of First Crop
3 p.m. – Celebrating Ag social hour opens
6 p.m. – Raffle drawing
Friday, Jan. 10
9 a.m. to 1p.m. – Exhibits open
9 a.m. – Chemigation training
11:30 a.m. to 1p.m. – Ag appreciation lunch for exhibitors and attendees