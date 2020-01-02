This year’s farm show in York, Nebraska, will feature a talk by Michael Bowman, co-founder of First Crop, who will talk about opportunities in hemp production 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

The show runs Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10 at the Holthus Convention Center in York, with exhibits open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Producers can explore and learn about the latest products and services in the ag industry. The York Ag Expo is an all indoors small-town show offering networking opportunities with exhibitors from near and far.

The Celebrating Ag social hour starts Thursday at 3 p.m. with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Support the York Chamber of Commerce Ag Scholarship program by entering for a chance to win raffle prizes. A drawing will take place at 6 p.m. These scholarships are available to any York County high school senior.

The Holthus Convention Center is located at 3130 Holen Ave. in York. For more information contact 402-362-5531 or visit https://yorkchamber.org/event/ag-expo.

A full schedule follows:

Thursday, Jan. 9

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Exhibits open

9:30 a.m. – Private applicator pesticide training

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Ag appreciation lunch for exhibitors and attendees

2 p.m. – Keynote speaker Michael Bowman, co-founder of First Crop

3 p.m. – Celebrating Ag social hour opens

6 p.m. – Raffle drawing

Friday, Jan. 10

9 a.m. to 1p.m. – Exhibits open

9 a.m. – Chemigation training

11:30 a.m. to 1p.m. – Ag appreciation lunch for exhibitors and attendees

