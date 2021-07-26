Farmers the focus of Landus Innovation Center

Landus Cooperative, Iowa’s largest agricultural cooperative, opened its brand new Innovation Center in Ralston, Iowa with a tour and talks June 30.

According to Landus Project Manager Erika Osmundson, the Innovation Center will serve as a “hub” of resources and information for their farmer-owners.

“It’s a unique way of doing things,” Osmundson said. “We manage the burden of sifting through the overwhelming number of options farmers have.”

In a way, Landus will serve as the Google of innovation, placing dozens of new technological advancements at the fingertips of farmers. In fact, Landus President and CEO Matt Carstens stated at the event that Google was one of the driving factors behind the implementation of the Innovation Center as they had contacted him on LinkedIn.

“The agriculture value stream is upside down today” said Carstens in a press release. “As more and more industries look to us to solve the latest problems of sustainability, consumer desires, rural vitality and food security it’s critical that we enable our farmers to actually drive innovation and co-author the solutions of tomorrow.”

Agriculture has not kept up other industries in finding a bridge to connect end-users (farmers) with innovation, he said. To make the farmer the motivating force behind ag solutions.

“Landus will be that bridge,” Carstens told reporters and others at the Innovation Center’s media event. “We accept that obligation.”

The press release also mentioned that in addition to the opening of the Innovation Center, the company has also invested in a first-of-its-kind Innovation Cell to redefine the future of farming around emerging technology, sustainability and long-standing farmer legacies.