Farmers the focus of Landus Innovation Center

Landus Cooperative, Iowa’s largest agricultural cooperative, opened its brand new Innovation Center in Ralston, Iowa with a tour and talks June 30.
According to Landus Project Manager Erika Osmundson, the Innovation Center will serve as a “hub” of resources and information for their farmer-owners.
“It’s a unique way of doing things,” Osmundson said. “We manage the burden of sifting through the overwhelming number of options farmers have.”
In a way, Landus will serve as the Google of innovation, placing dozens of new technological advancements at the fingertips of farmers. In fact, Landus President and CEO Matt Carstens stated at the event that Google was one of the driving factors behind the implementation of the Innovation Center as they had contacted him on LinkedIn.
“The agriculture value stream is upside down today” said Carstens in a press release. “As more and more industries look to us to solve the latest problems of sustainability, consumer desires, rural vitality and food security it’s critical that we enable our farmers to actually drive innovation and co-author the solutions of tomorrow.”
Agriculture has not kept up other industries in finding a bridge to connect end-users (farmers) with innovation, he said. To make the farmer the motivating force behind ag solutions.
“Landus will be that bridge,” Carstens told reporters and others at the Innovation Center’s media event. “We accept that obligation.”
The press release also mentioned that in addition to the opening of the Innovation Center, the company has also invested in a first-of-its-kind Innovation Cell to redefine the future of farming around emerging technology, sustainability and long-standing farmer legacies.
The Innovation Cell will bring the best and brightest thought leaders in science, technology and small business to collaborate with Iowa farmers at the Innovation Center and pioneer new ideas. A 10-acre test plot on site will host field trials dedicated to proving out new sustainability solutions and demonstrating the latest ag technologies.
This isn’t the first cutting-edge idea Landus has developed for its farmer-owners.
Not too many months ago, the co-op established its “Optimization Partners” strategy. Landus describes it as an innovative alternative to traditional mergers and acquisitions for local agricultural cooperatives and independent businesses, optimizing overall performance. It is focused on improving service and competitiveness to drive more value for its collective membership and customers, while maintaining local influence and identity. It is open to customized partnerships that work for all, Osmundson said.
“Optimization partners help each other,” Osmundson said. “They make each other more efficient and assist in growth.”
Landus has four optimization partners involved in the Innovation Center. They are: NuWay & KH Cooperative located in Wesley, Iowa, and in Minnesota; Snittjer Grain of Wellsburg, Iowa; Mid State Milling of State Center, Iowa; and United Farmers Cooperative with multiple locations in Iowa.
Along with Landus, these agribusiness companies will work alongside current innovation partners: Rantizo Spraying Drones of Iowa City, Iowa; KC Supply of Kansas City, Missouri; Sukup Manufacturing of Sheffield, Iowa; and Practical Farmers of Iowa, based in Ames.
Landus is actively looking for partners to include in the Innovation Center and Innovation Cell, Osmundson said. They need not work directly with Landus, she said. Just be focused on making farmers’ operations optimal.
“Farmers are at the center of everything we do,” Osmundson said.
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.