Farmers have to make a lot of decisions. Having detailed information helps farmers make better decisions and mitigate bad decisions.
Precision Planting LLC, based out of Illinois, has designed tools to help producers with planting, harvest and application decisions. They do this through an interface that shows a digital readout in real time of fields.
TriCounty Ag Service in Schuyler, Nebraska offers the full line of Precision Planting products.
“There is a product for just about any farmer with Precision Planting,” said Cole Krejci of TCA. “Precision Planting runs its own platform via the 20/20 SeedSense monitor, but we are compatible with Climate FieldView and can run in sync with the iPad while operating in a combine or planter.”
The 20/20 monitor displays seed metering, monitoring, seed depth control, accurate and efficient fertilizer placement and real time soil information from SmartFirmer such as soil moisture, organic matter, clean furrow, soil temperature and CEC, Krejci said.
“Hidden yield can always be found in upgrading downforce systems,” he said. “Ensuring your planter is consistently planting at the depth you set is a huge return on investment.”
This can be achieved with AirForce (air pressure) or DeltaForce (hydraulic), downforce control hardware that goes on the planter, said Colby Woods of Woods Ag Services in Elkhorn, Nebraska. With DeltaForce every row adjusts itself. AirForce is adjusting the whole planter to the average of five or six weigh pins.
There may be some concern among producers about the weigh pins. A few years ago, the engineers at Precision Planting discovered John Deere weigh pins had a poor solder point, Krejci said. That issue has been resolved, he said.
“If you can afford it, I suggest to go all the way to DeltaForce,” Woods said. “I think you will be happier long-term with DeltaForce. And if you have any desire to move up to vDrive or SpeedTube in the future, DeltaForce sets you up with the single-row module platform that you need for those upgrades.”
Krejci agrees. Once you have the base harnessing needed on a product like DeltaForce, it’s much easier to add additional products, he said. Overall, Precision Planting can mean more dollars in farmers’ pockets.
“Precision Planting helps the producer by limiting risks and to control the factors that are in our hands,” Krejci said. “The rest is up to Mother Nature.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.