High school students are using an innovative computer program to gain valuable insight into the business of farming and ranching.
The program, GrainBridge, is provided to schools at no cost due to funding from FCSA and Frontier Farm Credit, said Sydney Snider, GrainBridge director of education.
“The platform was designed and built for producers to use in their actual operations,” Snider said. “It has been adapted to use by students, at no cost.”
The curriculum is broken down into three categories: Risk management, budget/unit, and break-even analysis. It simulates a “normal” production year, she said.
“Students will learn about contracts, and there are modules for crop insurance,” Snider said. “Marketing is the major focus.”
According to GrainBridge, the software educates students on the main elements of crop and livestock plans. They also learn how to budget the expenses of their operations so as to allow them to make a profit at current market prices. Using the software’s real-world applications, they can create reports that demonstrate how they reached those prices.
GrainBridge consists of 20 modules. Each module has a lesson and activities, plus supplemental activities from which students can choose.
“Students build a corn and live cattle operation,” Snider said. “They will input their decisions regarding production budgets and marketing. This way they learn the break-even price.”
Some teachers even allow students to use their own family farms as the model or to choose their own commodity to raise and market. They run their own farm. They input fertilizer costs, seed costs, crop scouting, and herbicide and pesticide costs.
“Teachers have the flexibility they need to operate however they wish in their particular classroom,” Snider said. “Overall, it’s a fun way to learn.”
Mercedes Lemke, agriculture teacher at Gettysburg High School in Gettysburg, South Dakota, said that is one of the reasons she uses GrainBridge in her classroom.
“It shows real-life applications,” Lemke said. “That makes it more interesting for the students and thus, easier to learn.”
Tekamah-Herman (Nebraska) High School agriculture teacher Haley Zabel agrees. She said the hands-on learning approach attracted her to the curriculum.
“This is as close to real-world experience we can get in a classroom,” Zabel said. “Something like that is hard to come by and is something the students might not otherwise get.”
Lemke had wanted to show her class the different ways to sell crops. She was introduced to GrainBridge at a professional development course. She had a semester of ag business and it fit with the standards to discuss commodity marketing.
Zabel said she decided to use GrainBridge because it didn’t cost the school anything. That, and the fact it has remarkable lesson plans complete with websites, simulations and PowerPoint presentations. Plus, GrainBridge is always immediately available to answer questions, she said.
“It allows them to see all the factors that affect farms,” she said. “It can throw in problems students have to adjust to deal with — like crop yield loss.”
Lemke said the modules and learning objectives are clearly defined for the students. For the teacher, everything is already there for the basic lessons and extra curriculum is downloadable, she said.
“There is no binder to search through,” she said. “Some curriculums don’t have such features.”
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic limited the use of the program by both teachers. But both said they will be using the program again next school year.
“My students got very comfortable with it before the shutdown,” Lemke said. “I definitely plan to use it next year, as well.”
Zabel’s class got started with GrainBridge three weeks before school was closed.
“We will use it again next year,” she said. “It is 100% awesome.”