In most aspects of life, being connected is an advantage. Nowhere is this more evident than in agribusiness.
John Deere believes that connections are vital. The company places a premium on being linked to their customers and providing them the very best service they can. To this end, they have developed Connected Support.
This proprietary service offers farmers a variety of advantages, said Brian Orwig, Connected Support manager for John Deere.
“Connected Support provides proactive solutions to possible mechanical issues,” he said. “It also allows the operator to monitor their machines performance.”
The technology comes installed on newer machines such as the 6R, 7R, 8R and 9R series tractors. It also comes in all new harvesters and combines. It can be installed in older machines, Orwig said.
One of the features of Connected Support is called the Service Advisor Remote. The application allows a designated local dealer to remotely analyze diagnostic trouble codes. It can mean technicians arrive on-site with the right parts and the right tools to quickly repair a machine.
This goes along with the expert alerts. Another John Deere exclusive, this application automatically notifies dealers of potential issues with a series.
“Our system monitors can recognize if there is a succession of issues with a certain model.” Orwig said. “We can have technicians diagnose proactively and fix them before they become a problem for the farmer.”
According to Deere and Co., when you connect your machine not only can you get alerts, you can monitor engine hours and utilization as well as fuel level and idle time. You can also view your machine’s location and get driving directions.
The only person with access to your data is you, Orwig said, unless you authorize someone else.
“Connected Support must be activated,” he said. “Then producer has control of access to the data.”
John Deere makes the information and associated web services available to the customer through its cloud. With your consent, your dealer can remotely assist you with in-cab display setup and adjustments for optimal machine performance, Orwig said.
According to Deere and Co., your dealer can monitor alerts from your machine, perform remote real-time diagnostics and software updates, as well as keep track of expert alerts and address potential future downtime.
“John Deere has been doing telematics data since 2011,” Orwig said. “We’ve been building our system’s capabilities to provide proactive and remote service.”
Oftentimes, people think of technology as being beyond agriculture, that the concepts cannot be related to agriculture, he said.
“We believe that technology can be a tool to help our customers with their key activities,” Orwig said. “By using technology we can help producers hit that window of best opportunity for peak harvests.”
Above all, John Deere values the connections they have with their customers through their local dealers. The relationships with livestock producers, row crop and specialty crop farmers are really special, he said.
“We are continually learning and evolving and getting better,” Orwig said. “We do this to help our customers stay on the row.”