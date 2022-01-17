Reinke launches $2.5 million cutting edge lasers

With ribbon-cutting fanfare to accompany a major new invention Jan. 12, Reinke Manufacturing in Deshler, Nebraska officially debuted its newest $2.5 million dollar fiber optic laser units that the company says will speed up production of precision irrigation parts.
The Mitsubishi 3015 GX F-100 Advanced is a 10,000-watt laser with artificial intelligence and gas reduction technology. The fiber lasers have consistent beam quality for high precision production.
“As Richard Reinke (the late founder of Reinke,) said, ‘We always look out for the farmer.’ This new equipment and technology allows us to cut through 1 inch of steel and program product specifications while speeding up production, because we can move from part to part faster,” Reinke president Chris Roth said.
With 600 Reinke employees – and 450 of those in Nebraska and Kansas – Roth proudly noted there are 70 zip codes on the Reinke payroll.
Nebraska Executive Director of Economic Development Tony Goins emphasized that Reinke has “pushed the envelope” in the agriculture industry with this technology.
“Reinke shows the spirit of innovation and that what happens in small-town Nebraska can be really big in the way we take care of our families,” Goins said.
Russ Reinke, the company’s first vice president and Richard Reinke’s son, said they continue to look for ways to do things better and provide more value to farmers.
“This is the latest, greatest technology in lasers,” he said.
By implementing and installing this laser, Reinke will no longer need to work on a plasma table to cut out the components of its irrigation system connector sections, such as its maintenance-free pivot bearings.
“The laser will be much faster than the plasma table. The precision cutting of the laser enables you have a closer part fit, whereas in the past you might need to do a secondary work like grinding to get the part to fit properly,” said Dave Staroscik, Reinke’s manufacturing engineer manager.
The laser also eliminates the need for time-consuming hard tooling or using a stamping press. With the laser, the exact electronic geometry is calculated and tooling doesn’t get worn out, Staroscik said.
Additionally, there’s no long set-up time. Set up couple previously take anywhere from four hours to several days. The laser takes minutes to set-up for a production run.
The automation is a big part of Reinke’s reason for purchasing this system.
The new two-dimensional fiber-laser is housed in a twin-unit, within a protected glass set-up. With 12 shelves in its tower storage system where 5- by 10-foot steel plates are stored, that tower can hold 80,000 pounds in weight.
“After we program the system, it automatically pulls the sheets out of the tower, loads them into the laser, then removes them and stages them for an operator to load them onto a palette,” Staroscik said.
The artificial intelligence, or ‘brains’ of this system is Mitsubishi’s artificial neural network technology “Maisart” which imitates neurons in the human brain. It is also used in automobiles to help prevent accidents.
The laser handles the process until it’s time for the pieces to be assembled and welded together, which is where employees will take over.
Reinke can remotely monitor the laser processes, allowing the system to work around the clock, during weekends or evenings.
Since the laser cutting process relies on nitrogen, instead of having nitrogen canisters shipped in, Reinke installed its own air-filtration system that pulls nitrogen out of the air and feeds it to the laser. It’s has a natural recycling process, and with supply chain issues, this speeds up efficiency.
After weeks of advanced training for their employees, Reinke is ready to ship out parts made with the new laser technology, to growers in more than 40 countries across the globe.
“It’s progress for the community, and Reinke has put Deshler on the map since its inception,” Deshler Mayor Julie Deepe said.
