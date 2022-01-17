Reinke launches $2.5 million cutting edge lasers

With ribbon-cutting fanfare to accompany a major new invention Jan. 12, Reinke Manufacturing in Deshler, Nebraska officially debuted its newest $2.5 million dollar fiber optic laser units that the company says will speed up production of precision irrigation parts.

The Mitsubishi 3015 GX F-100 Advanced is a 10,000-watt laser with artificial intelligence and gas reduction technology. The fiber lasers have consistent beam quality for high precision production.

“As Richard Reinke (the late founder of Reinke,) said, ‘We always look out for the farmer.’ This new equipment and technology allows us to cut through 1 inch of steel and program product specifications while speeding up production, because we can move from part to part faster,” Reinke president Chris Roth said.

With 600 Reinke employees – and 450 of those in Nebraska and Kansas – Roth proudly noted there are 70 zip codes on the Reinke payroll.

Nebraska Executive Director of Economic Development Tony Goins emphasized that Reinke has “pushed the envelope” in the agriculture industry with this technology.

“Reinke shows the spirit of innovation and that what happens in small-town Nebraska can be really big in the way we take care of our families,” Goins said.

Russ Reinke, the company’s first vice president and Richard Reinke’s son, said they continue to look for ways to do things better and provide more value to farmers.

“This is the latest, greatest technology in lasers,” he said.