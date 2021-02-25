Tech tune-up

Along with mechanical maintenance, the technology that runs our machines needs occasional updates

Technology is as important to today’s farm machinery as the nuts and bolts that held old-school equipment together back in the day, and maintaining your machines is a never-ending task when it comes to farming.

When you’re lubricating moving parts, changing filters or checking bearings, don't forget to keep the technology that runs your machinery up to date.

Just like the typical equipment maintenance farmers all know and love (and occasionally hate), the technology the runs your machines needs a regular tune-up as well. Technology advances quickly, and farmers have to be just as quick to keep up, which can sometimes be an overwhelming task.

“As technology advances, you have to keep up to date with the software upgrades,” said Chris Ehman, Case IH Aftermarket Solutions marketing manager. “That becomes even more true now as 3G is either going away or gone for good, depending on a farmer’s location. That’s why it’s even more important to get connected than before now.”

The new technology brought massive changes to the way farmers run their operations. For example, modern technology now gives farmers instant access to every machine in their fleet. Case IH offers an “advanced farming system” connection portal that collects data on equipment in the field. The information is presented in a way that helps farmers visualize what’s happening in their fields, Ehman said, and it can give them a better grip on optimizing the performance of their fleet.