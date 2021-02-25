Tech tune-up

Along with mechanical maintenance, the technology that runs our machines needs occasional updates
Technology is as important to today’s farm machinery as the nuts and bolts that held old-school equipment together back in the day, and maintaining your machines is a never-ending task when it comes to farming.
When you’re lubricating moving parts, changing filters or checking bearings, don't forget to keep the technology that runs your machinery up to date.
Just like the typical equipment maintenance farmers all know and love (and occasionally hate), the technology the runs your machines needs a regular tune-up as well. Technology advances quickly, and farmers have to be just as quick to keep up, which can sometimes be an overwhelming task.
“As technology advances, you have to keep up to date with the software upgrades,” said Chris Ehman, Case IH Aftermarket Solutions marketing manager. “That becomes even more true now as 3G is either going away or gone for good, depending on a farmer’s location. That’s why it’s even more important to get connected than before now.”
The new technology brought massive changes to the way farmers run their operations. For example, modern technology now gives farmers instant access to every machine in their fleet. Case IH offers an “advanced farming system” connection portal that collects data on equipment in the field. The information is presented in a way that helps farmers visualize what’s happening in their fields, Ehman said, and it can give them a better grip on optimizing the performance of their fleet.
Computerization helps Case IH owners of equipment made in 2010 or after the chance to coordinate all of their machines and share their data to a central computer.
“Farmers can see each machine’s data as it’s running, including the location, the machine’s status, engine hours, idle time, acres per hour, and fuel levels,” he said, “so it helps them better track of what the operators are doing with the machines.”
Another way the technology helps farmers is with security, he added. It can set up geofences with pre-defined working areas, and farmers get alerts if the machine leaves that specific area.
A curfew setting will send an alert if the machine is working outside of a pre-defined timeframe.
“It gives you a lot of peace of mind at the end of every day,” Ehman said.
And if you’re one of those who don’t consider yourself “technologically efficient,” the software will help you know when it’s time to update. Error codes and alerts are sent via the tech portal.
“That alert will help you understand what’s happening with your equipment out in the field,” Ehman said. “It will help you decide if it’s a simple setting that needs to be adjusted and can get fixed over the phone, or if a tech will instead need to make a trip to the field. If a tech support worker doesn’t need to come out and fix the issue, taking care of it over the phone can be a real time and money-saver.
If a tech is needed, the alerts will give them a much better understanding of what the issue is and what’s needed to fix it.
“That makes the repair move at a quicker pace and gets the machinery back into operation and making money for the farmer,” he said. “Quicker repairs, less money, and more uptime is always a good thing.”
At the end of the day, Ehman said farming is one of the most challenging occupations in the country. There’s a lot at stake and many difficult decisions to make. The agricultural economy has struggled in recent years, and technology can help farmers be profitable, he said.
Data protection is a big deal for farmers, and Ehman says companies like Case IH are taking good care of that vital information. The company is upfront in saying that farmer’s data belongs to each individual farmer and that farmer alone.
“For our dealers and our partners to access that data, they have to get permission from the farmers,” Ehman said.
The technology used to analyze that data has come a long way as well. Today’s systems can collecting and aggregate data from multiple machines on an operation, then overlay that with yield data and field maps to allow farmers to see all the conditions that may be affecting their yield.
“It’s moving past the machinery data and into more of the farming and agronomic data,” he said.
Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.