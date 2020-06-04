One hundred years ago, April 9, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Tractor Test Lab completed its first tractor test, and the facility has since tested 2,216 tractors.
Brent Sampson tested 978 tractors during his 41 years as a test engineer at the tractor lab. He retired in 2017 but missed the lab too much, and recently returned. Though he doesn’t ride the equipment anymore, he’s back at his desk, where he’s helped compile another 38 tests.
“My retirement did not last long,” he said.
Tests at the lab have evolved with the tractors over time, and Sampson has seen many new developments over his time with the tab.
When tractor testing started in 1920, there were two performance tests: belt power and drawbar performance. Belt testing changed to power take-off testing (PTO) in 1958. Tests for sound levels were added in 1971 and quickly became a safety marketing tool for tractor companies.
The first tractor tested measured 94 decibels, but OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration) required a noise monitoring program for 85 decibels or more.
“I don’t think we can claim full credit, but noise reduction was quicker than it might’ve been,” said Roger M. Hoy, Ph.D., director of the Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory.
It ultimately saved farmers from hearing loss.
Testing for three-point lift capacity was added in 1984 and remote hydraulic flow in 1989.
The lab typically performs 20 tests a year, putting the machines through five tests, which take five days.
Weather plays a big role. The testers don’t run tractors if there is rain or snow on the track. Wind speed can limit the sound test.
“For PTO testing, we try to maintain 73 degrees. Drawbar testing can occur between 40 and 80 degrees,” said Hoy. “Sometimes we need to test during pre-dawn hours.”
For any official tests, there is a company representative who operates the tractor. The exception is the in-cab sound tests, when a tester drives around the four-tenths mile concrete track and records the sounds.
Safety will always be top priority.
Rollover accidents are a big issue. Half of all tractor accidents involve an overturned tractor, according to Hoy. That’s why seatbelts, roll bars and protective structures are so important, he said.
“Typically it prevents someone from becoming crushed — not a 100% guarantee, but a high likelihood you’d have a good outcome,” Hoy said.
The Nebraska Tractor Test Lab quickly developed a highly-sought reputation among college-bound students interested in the unique program which participates in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, an intergovernmental economic organization with 36 member countries. The lab is the only test station certified by the organization in the western hemisphere — and the only test station associated with a major university.
Many students in UNL’s ag engineering program end up working at the lab.
“Students with those experiences are in very high demand,” Hoy said.
He finds working with students gratifying. In addition to work at the lab, Hoy serves as a professor in the biological systems engineering department and advisor of UNL’s quarter scale tractor team.
“I found these kids really wanted to hear what I had to say, and that I had much to give back,” he said. “It’s very rewarding.”
In celebration of its 100th anniversary celebration, the lab in Lincoln is tentatively planning to host an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11, but COVID-19 might cause the festivities to be postponed. The commemoration is coordinated around the annual meeting of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), to be held 50 miles away in Omaha July 11.
“That was sort of the ‘dangled carrot’ to ASABE — if you come to Omaha, we’ll also celebrate the tractor test lab. It only comes along once a century,” Hoy said.
At the open house, presenters will explain how tractor tests are conducted. John Deere plans to bring a Waterboy model N tractor; the first model tested at the lab in 1920.