Valley Irrigation announced a partnership with Cordoba Technologies, an innovator in automated, high-precision application systems for crop protection products.
“This partnership is our latest step toward a fully autonomous pivot,” said Trevor Mecham, vice president of global technology strategy for Valley. “Smart application is one part of a fully connected farm, and an important aspect of our ongoing sustainability efforts. When we can be more accurate with the products we apply to crops, it’s better for farms and better for the world.”
Santiago M. Prandi, chief executive officer of CTI, is a Valley dealer who addressed an all-too-common problem: he wanted a smarter, less time-consuming way to apply chemicals and nutrients to crops.
“Growers are busy and the timing, availability of sprayers and complex regulations can make applying chemicals difficult,” he said. “Cordoba technology offers an efficient way to apply crop protection products simply and accurately — at any time.”
To produce more with less, the growers of tomorrow need advanced solutions that transform the way they farm today, Mecham said.
“We are investing in this partnership to continue developing and implementing cutting-edge crop management technology that harnesses the power of the trusted equipment in their fields,” he said. “Cordoba’s solutions fit our mission of precision, efficiency and positive environmental impact.”
Valley and Cordoba staffs plan to continue research on effective ways to enhance their technology, innovating and redefining the functionality of center pivots.
“Our goal is to further reduce the amounts of chemicals growers use, support plant health and give growers more crop management options,” Prandi said.
“First and foremost, we are listening to customers,” Mecham added. “Meeting their needs drives advancements in technology that help them do more with the durable structures that are already in their fields. We help growers produce more with fewer resources, making better decisions that provide return on investment and increased profits. Valley Irrigation is changing what it means to have a center pivot.”