The Cattlemen’s Ball: Q+A with the director of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center

Since 1998, Nebraskans have raised more than $16 million for cancer research, treatment and prevention for the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

Originally known as the Eppley Center, the name was changed in 2017.

Dr. Kenneth Cowan is director and physician-in-chief of the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). He also serves as director of the Eppley Institute for Cancer Research at UNMC. The Cancer Center has over 200 faculty members working in over 100 laboratories at UNMC, hundreds of post-doctoral research fellows, lab technicians, and Ph.D. students.

Dr. Cowan spoke with the Midwest Messengerabout the importance of the Cattlemen's Ball, how it’s making a difference in cancer research, treatment and prevention, and how it compares with cancer centers across the U.S.

M.M: How does the Fred & Pamela Buffett Center compare to nationally-recognized cancer centers like Houston’s MD Anderson, Mayo Clinic, or others?

Dr. Cowan: Although there are other places that may have bigger facilities, our new cancer center facility has been recognized by all leading cancer centers as being a truly special facility. The design of our new state-of-the-art cancer center facility is transformational and has drawn attention from centers around the world. We are one of the founding members of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), the only organization that writes the guidelines yearly for every cancer specialist in the country. The guidelines are also made available in lay language for patients so that they can understand their disease and their cancer treatments.

M.M: When did the Cattlemen’s Ball take on the Cancer Center and began donating 90% of Cattlemen’s Ball donations, with the other 10% going to local Nebraska health programs?

Dr. Cowan: Since 1998. I’ve gone to every one of the Cattlemen’s Balls since 1999. It’s just incredibly important to us to be linked to the Cattlemen’s Ball, because it raises funds for us to grow our research to provide cancer treatment for cancer patients in Nebraska and from all over the country. It also helps us raise awareness about cancer, and we’re here to help anybody in any way we can,” Cowan said.

M.M. Have you seen the differences that the donations have made first-hand?

Dr. Cowan: Absolutely. The money raised goes directly to cancer research, and all the money raised stays here in Nebraska. It allows us to recruit new faculty to Nebraska. In fact, we’ve recruited over 200 faculty in the past 20 years with much of the support coming from the Cattlemen’s Ball. The funds also enhance state-of-the-art technology that we use to support cancer research.

M.M. Are successful treatment and prevention the two biggest aspects?

Dr. Cowan: Our focus is to enhance early detection and diagnosis of cancer so we can treat it more effectively and develop new therapies to treat and prevent cancer.

M.M. Would you say many cancers have been eradicated through treatment?

Dr. Cowan: Definitely, there’s been a marked increase in the survival of patients with cancer over the past 20 years. While more people are being diagnosed annually, more people are surviving this disease due to more effective therapies and earlier diagnosis.

M.M. Is there anything new or forthcoming that the center is working on?

Dr. Cowan: We’re expanding research and clinical programs and also increasing our efforts in cancer screening. We started a new cancer screening clinic last year, for patients who think they’re at a higher risk of getting cancer. We got funding to screen for pancreatic cancer and now this program is expanding to screen for other cancers.

M.M. You mention that the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center is second-to-none ?

Dr. Cowan: We offer the finest therapies here in Nebraska. Our facilities and nursing staff are outstanding. Over the past 20 years since I’ve been here fewer and fewer people I interact with are even choosing to look at other places or they almost always come back here and get treated here.

There’s no other cancer center where a patient can come in and all in one building have direct access to a radiation oncologist, surgical oncologist, dietician, nurses, staff and more– and know there are 100 laboratories working day and night to find the next treatment.

M.M. How do donors’ philanthropic donations fund an inspirational, state-of-the-art sanctuary which is right in the cancer center and also part of the entire healing arts center?

Dr. Cowan: The Chihuly Sanctuary is there to provide hope and healing to patients, their families and our center’s faculty, staff and students. It provides comfort for everybody and it’s a two-story healing sanctuary that has a garden and is open 24/7 for our patients. Accented with a famous, breathtaking glass sculpture that’s truly inspirational and spiritual, complete with paintings, artwork, photography, music, poems dedicated to the cancer center, It’s also all lit up at night. There’s nothing like this in the.

Dr. Cowan: I also want to thank everybody for supporting the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska. It helps us raise awareness about cancer, but it also raises awareness of Nebraska and the beauty of Nebraska because it’s held in different communities each year.

For more information about the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center go to the center’s page on the University of Nebraska Medical Center website unmc.edu/cancercenter/

For information about the Cattlemen’s Ball, check out cattlemensball.com or find the schedule of events here.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

