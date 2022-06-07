Top country musicians, PRCA Rodeo highlight June's NEBRASKAland DAYS

Two huge country music stars will be the headliners at NEBRASKAland DAYS in June, as part of an exciting 11-day community event and four night of a high-energy PRCA rodeo in North Platte, Nebraska. Tim McGraw will perform Friday evening June 24 at 7pm at Wild West Arena, and then – Miranda Lambert will perform Saturday June 25 at 7pm at Wild West Arena. The arena is located at: 2801 Charlie Evans Drive in North Platte, Neb. 69101.

It’s been a challenge - rounding up Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert, especially with largely coming out of the pandemic.

“Our booking was generally 18 months in advance. Then with the pandemic’s delays, we set our sights pretty high every year to get the best of who is out there, and we’re proud of it and looking forward to it,” said David Fudge, Executive Director of NEBRASKAland DAYS.

As of print time, there were just a few seats available for Tim McGraw’s show, but Fudge said that most tickets are standing room only.

NEBRASKAland DAYS goes from June 15-25 in North Platte.

“It’s always been multiple days, and it went 11 days since the mid to late 2000’s…and used to sprawl over three weekends, and we made it more user friendly to have the days altogether, so people could plan vacations easier,” Fudge said.

NEBRASKAland DAYS is the official state celebration of Nebraska featuring four nights of PRCA rodeo and two country concerts. This is the 58th of the event. It started in 1965 by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, who was in charge of tourism then. They originally held it in Lincoln but then moved it to North Platte in 1968.

“It’s so much fun to give folks a great event. I enjoy the industry and I enjoy tourism,” Fudge said. He started in 2005 as a member of the Board of Directors and was there through 2011. Then, when the previous director left, Fudge was hired as the director and has been organizing NEBRASKAland DAYS, ever since.

The first week is mainly rodeo, there’s a June 12 pageant and concludes with the PRCA rodeo Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Around the rodeos, are a number of parades, food events, community events, and other fun things that fill up the days with a lot of enjoyment, Fudge said.

Not only are four nights of the PRCA rodeo – not to be missed, but the organizers are proud of the fact, that the PRCA is a high-quality rodeo.

“Our stock contractor is in the PRCA Hall of Fame; Beutler & Sons Rodeo Company from Elk City, Oklahoma, our announcer Randy Corley is a PRCA Hall of Famer too, and so is the rodeo committee too, and it’s a really great rodeo,” Fudge said, adding, “We have a great group of folks who make sure the rodeo lives up to Buffalo Bill’s name.”

Sun. June 19: Junior Rodeo

Monday: events retreat into evening only. The North Platte Ministerial Association hosts Family Night, it’s a program they put together in the early evening.

Tues. June 21: Free for Kids.

Wed. June 22: Cowboy Kickball…Kickball tournament that they stage in the rodeo arena, which is fun for people to come and watch. The tournament has 16 teams and is already full.

“That tournament fills up every year. It’s made up of a lot of our sponsors, and it benefits the Mid Plains Rodeo Program,” Fudge said.

NEBRASKAland DAYS Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30am to 5pm. Saturday: 9-6 on Sat. June 11.

Ticketing is handled on line: http://www.nebraskalanddays.com/ Or people can call: (308) 532-7939 or toll Free: (888) 313-5606

Also, OPEN to the public, with tickets available for all four nights…are:

Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association Horsemanship BBQ & Raffle

June 12 @ 12:30 pm

AND:

Miss Rodeo Nebraska-Speech Competition

June 13 @ 6:00 pm

There’s also a quilt show organized by the local quilt guilds, and the show has several styles of quilting.

“NEBRASKAland DAYS It takes thousands of volunteers, rotary clubs, chamber and chamber ambassadors, it’s fun to watch the town pull together for 11 days and it’s really gratifying,” Fudge said.

Also, its election season, so some dignitaries and political candidates are expected, and may include some surprises. The State Director of Tourism is coming out.

Regarding ticket prices:

For the rodeo: $10-23

Concert tickets that are left: $59-65.

Most food tickets are $10.

And, a lot of events are free, Fudge said.

“We want to be able to have everybody participate who wants to,” Fudge added. Many events will be in the Wild West Arena. Parades will be held downtown.

As Fudge put it, “Its nine months of a fairly smooth office; with gig-planning and sponsor relations. There’s a life cycle that goes on each year. July and August will be planning and clean-up, paying bills…and there’s one month of crazy leading up to all the fun in June.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

