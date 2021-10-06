Urban agriculture takes root in Omaha

Urban agriculture is a system where food is grown in an urban area and sold or provided to those in the community. It has become almost commonplace in large metropolitan areas, but has also taken root in Omaha, Nebraska.

Aaron French, the director for the Urban Farming Internship Program has worked all across the country with urban ag organizations, including Chicago and San Francisco. He said it is amazing that Omaha has such a program.

“The fact that there is an Omaha chapter is remarkable,” French said. “I hope people realize how special and unique it is for Omaha to have such a program.”

The chapter, known as City Sprouts Omaha, has its headquarters on Seward Street. It was established in 1995. Since then, it has spread across the metro.

“We have a constant farm at Decatur Street,” said program organizer Addie Gengenbach. “We are now trying to expand our produce capacity.”

To that end, the Decatur Street main plot has installed a high tunnel to increase their growing seasons. There are four other City Sprouts operations in Omaha, she said. These include a community garden near 40th Street and Seward Street and another community garden near 19th Street and N Street.

There are also two long-term urban ag endeavors. One is located at the Cooper Farm Urban Agriculture Education Center near 90th Street and Mormon Bridge Road. The other is along Lizzie Robinson Avenue near North 24th Street and Lake Street.

During the season, they host a weekly farmers market. It is called the Fair Deal Farmers Market and is located at 24th Street and Lake Street in the Omaha Economic Development parking lot on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.