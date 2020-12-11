 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York Ag Expo Postponed until 2022
breaking featured top story

York Ag Expo Postponed until 2022

  • Updated
York Ag Expo vendor chart

The York Ag Expo was near capacity for vendors when it was postponed due to COVID restrictions.

 courtesy of York Chamber of Commerce

The York Ag Expo committee met this week and decided to cancel the 2021 show. According to Marketing and Event Coordinator Hannah Miller, the expo will has been rescheduled for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6-7, 2022.

The two-day event averages about 1,200 attendees each year and features 55 to 60 vendors, Miller said. The expo was on pace to sustain vendor participation, but COVID restrictions have hampered other show’s attendance.

The show’s venue is the Holthus Convention Center. It will lose the revenue from this year’s show as will the caterer, Kerry’s Restaurant of McCool’s Junction. The expo also donates a portion of its proceeds to York County 4-H.

They and area restaurants and gas stations will lose the revenue from the event as well.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Harvest help from afar
Crop

Harvest help from afar

With a need for extra help at grain elevators especially during fall harvest and wheat harvest, the Central Valley Ag cooperative in Nebraska …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News