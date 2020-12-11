York Ag Expo Postponed until 2022

The York Ag Expo committee met this week and decided to cancel the 2021 show. According to Marketing and Event Coordinator Hannah Miller, the expo will has been rescheduled for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6-7, 2022.
The two-day event averages about 1,200 attendees each year and features 55 to 60 vendors, Miller said. The expo was on pace to sustain vendor participation, but COVID restrictions have hampered other show’s attendance.
The show’s venue is the Holthus Convention Center. It will lose the revenue from this year’s show as will the caterer, Kerry’s Restaurant of McCool’s Junction. The expo also donates a portion of its proceeds to York County 4-H.
They and area restaurants and gas stations will lose the revenue from the event as well.
