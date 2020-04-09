COVID-19 is only the latest threat to the rural health care system in Nebraska and across America.
Well before the COVID-19 threat, rural health care’s profitability had collapsed nationwide due to a combination of narrowing Medicare reimbursements, a larger share of patients lacking high-paying private insurance and the hollowing out of rural America.
Given such pressures, more than 120 rural hospitals have been forced to close over the past decade. Currently, more than half of rural hospitals in the U.S. operate in the red (a loss), according to the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Hospitals in our state provide access to high quality care for thousands to rural Nebraskans. However, Nebraska is not immune to these national trends. Nebraska has only had one hospital close during this time period but many hospitals in rural Nebraska are struggling with low or quickly declining operating margins. The most recent data shows that 39 out of 71 rural Nebraska hospitals have a 2% or less operating margin. An addition, 29 rural hospitals experienced negative operating margins in 2018 with 22 of those having a negative 3% operating margin or worse.
While the financial crisis in rural health is nothing new, it will only be exacerbated in the coming months as the response to the COVID-19 virus takes its financial toll on rural providers and in particular rural hospitals.
“Everyday services that keep revenue flowing on a weekly basis to rural hospitals are being curtailed,” said John Roberts, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health Association. “As the coronavirus is expected to sweep across the U.S., Vice President Mike Pence called on all hospitals nationwide to delay elective surgeries to free up capacity and resources for future coronavirus patients. In addition, hospitals are facing cancellations of visits and common procedures by a terrified populace — profitable services that usually help fund hospitals.
“Meanwhile, these facilities also find themselves needing to pay higher prices for personal protective equipment such as facemasks and other gear that is in short supply. Rural hospitals may not be able to keep their doors open as the coronavirus pandemic saps their cash,” he said.
Nebraska has 64 critical access hospitals as designated by the federal government. This usually means they are a certain number miles away from the next-nearest hospital and under law cannot have more than 25 inpatient beds. Nebraska Gov. Ricketts has waived the 25-bed limit and 96-hour length of stay regulations for these hospitals in response to the current pandemic but it is hard for rural hospitals to expand their capabilities so quickly, especially when every other part of day-to-day life — childcare, schooling, a spouse’s job — has been upended.
“The question of whether rural hospitals have enough capacity can be difficult to answer during a pandemic,” Roberts said. “Usually when a rural hospital becomes overwhelmed with patients, they can divert patients to an urban or regional hospital. But should the virus follow its expected pattern, urban and regional hospitals and may be overwhelmed, too.
“Rural hospital capacity can be stymied by things other than the number of beds and the length of stay. Are there enough nurses to staff the hospitals? Has a physician or mid-level practitioner come down with the virus? Has the volunteer ambulance service been infected?” he added.
If that was not enough, the virus could hit rural communities hard. As has been well documented, rural populations are older and poorer overall than their urban and suburban counterparts. The Nebraska’s rural areas are no exception; in fact, they have higher proportion of people over the age of 65, higher poverty rates and are more likely to be uninsured.
All of this creates a less-than-ideal set of conditions in which to combat a pandemic.
“This virus, and what it is causing for rural providers is the perfect storm that may close some of these hospitals at a time when we critically need them,” Roberts said. “This could be a death blow for some of them.”
The Nebraska Rural Health Association is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Nebraskans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research.