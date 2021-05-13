Angels in Blue: Farm Rescue relies on generous volunteers, donors

Farming is truly a profession of uncertainty. Every year is a unique journey, with its fair share of bumps along the way. The cost of inputs, the instability of commodity prices and frequent curveballs from Mother Nature create many challenges in planning for the future. Couple any of those factors with an unexpected injury, illness or natural disaster, and the result can be devastating to any operation. This is precisely why Farm Rescue exists.
Founded in 2005 by North Dakota native, Bill Gross, Farm Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, based near Horace, North Dakota. Bill grew up on a family farm that, like so many others, was unable to continue viable operations. He would go on to become a pilot for UPS, but his heart never left the farm.
One day, while chatting with a friend about future retirement plans, Bill mentioned his dream was to buy a tractor and travel from farm to farm, helping those in need. His friend responded with a simple question - “Why wait until retirement?” Soon after, Farm Rescue was born.
The organization is led by an army of volunteers, dedicated to assisting farm and ranch families in the midst of a major crisis. The goal is to provide free planting, haying, harvest and livestock feeding assistance to farm and ranch families experiencing a major illness, injury or natural disaster.
From its humble beginnings, Farm Rescue has now grown to service the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Since its inception, the nonprofit has now assisted nearly 750 families in crisis.
That milestone would never have been possible without a tremendous support system. First and foremost, their volunteers, who are some of the most dedicated and selfless individuals you can imagine. These “Angels in Blue” represent 49 different states and come from all walks of life. They are pilots, pastors, retired farmers, law enforcement, military veterans and believe it or not, even a rocket scientist. These men and women give up vacation days and time with their families to help complete strangers in their hour of need.
Farm Rescue operations rely solely on the generosity of others. Volunteers serve as the organization’s boots on the ground, but this massive assistance effort would not be possible without financial supporters, as well. They include individual donors, business sponsors and grantors, who recognize the importance of Farm Rescue’s services within their communities and throughout rural America.
Agriculture remains the lifeblood of our region and when a single farm or ranch family is struggling, those effects can be felt by many. Farm Rescue strives to create an outward ripple effect from the farms they assist. These family operations breathe life into the communities in which they reside, by supporting local businesses, organizations and civic programs. The harsh reality for many rural communities is the continued decrease in population. This makes every family farm a precious commodity and further illustrates the importance of Farm Rescue’s efforts.
Mobilizing manpower and equipment across a seven-state territory is no small task and one that involves an enormous amount of coordination and expense. The six employees who comprise Farm Rescue’s full-time staff are tasked with assembling the necessary machinery, volunteers, documentation and financial resources to assist farms and ranches in a timely manner. They also take great pride in their ability to stretch every donation dollar to its limit, in hopes of assisting as many families as possible. Much like the nonprofit’s volunteers and financial supporters, these staff members are deeply invested in the mission of the organization.
It has truly taken a village to bring this dream to life, but also to sustain it throughout the past 16 years. Many lives and communities have been touched through the good Samaritan work of Farm Rescue, with many emotional stories along the way.
Farmers and ranchers are very proud individuals who seldom ask for help, but when an unexpected crisis threatens their livelihood, it is comforting to know there is help close at hand. Farm Rescue exists to preserve legacies and ensure that future generations of farmers and ranchers have an opportunity to carry on a proud family tradition. With additional support, the organization feels poised to continue shining a light on some of the darkest days for farm and ranch families.
If you or someone you know could use their assistance, Farm Rescue is currently accepting applications at farmrescue.org or call 701-252-2017. Anonymous referrals are also welcome. To learn more about Farm Rescue, join their volunteer family or make a contribution to their mission, visit farmrescue.org.