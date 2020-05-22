Last month, the House Agriculture Committee celebrated its 200th anniversary. For two centuries, American agriculture has spurred the growth of food, clothing, medicine, machinery and technology, nationally and across the globe.
When the Agriculture Committee was established in 1820, 3.9 million people lived in the U.S., and nearly 72% of the workforce was employed in “farm occupations.” Today, nearly 332 million people reside in the U.S., but less than 2% of the population is directly employed in agriculture.
As our farming community continues to face hardships, such as weather, labor and market volatility, agricultural jobs are not as dominant as they used to be, however their role in feeding our families and country remain unmatched.
Raised on a small farm in Illinois, my family grew corn and soybeans, and raised cattle. We even grew vegetables to sell in Chicago. From an early age, I learned the value of a long day’s work and how to have patience and determination when creating something great. My family did everything it could to provide not only for ourselves, but for other families.
I have always had a deep appreciation for America’s agriculture community and businesses, and I am thankful to be a member of the House Agriculture Committee and to be an advocate. With one in four Nebraska jobs related to agriculture, our state relies heavily on the success of American trade, infrastructure, transportation and energy.
America is the only country in world where putting food on the table costs less than 10% of an average family’s income. That is a blessing of living in this country and makes us a leader in agriculture for generations to come.
During my four years in Congress, the House Agriculture Committee has pushed vital legislation such as the 2018 Farm Bill, which provides baseline funding for 40 programs that provide opportunities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers, and offers critical outreach programs for socially disadvantaged and veteran producers.
This bill protects crop insurance and makes several key improvements to strengthen the farm safety net. The Farm Bill also includes $600 million in funding for research, extension, and education projects, to keep American agriculture at the forefront of innovation and productivity.
In addition, the bill provides $300 million in funding for animal prevention and management efforts to include the stockpiling of foot‐and‐mouth disease (FMD) vaccine. This has been a top priority of mine in Congress, and I am glad to see that APHIS has already made progress in implementing a number of animal health provisions included in the 2018 Farm Bill.
Earlier this year, on Jan. 16, APHIS issued a request for proposals for the procurement of FMD for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. Their goal is to have the initial FMD vaccine contracts in place by the end of the second quarter of FY 2020.
I have also been a strong supporter of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) which adds $68 billion in economic growth, eliminates barriers, and creates thousands of jobs. Recently, the Office of the United States Trade Representative issued notification that the USMCA will enter into force on July 1.
This agreement marks the beginning of a historic new chapter for North American trade, improving market access, financial services, and creating freer markets and fairer trade with our neighboring countries, Mexico and Canada. America has the ability to feed a vast majority of the world at the most affordable costs and allows us to open our doors and expand trade to other countries in the future.
The 2018 Farm Bill and the USMCA help our agriculture sector to thrive and enhance international trade. They provide new opportunities for our nation’s farmers, ranchers, and producers, who are the most efficient, productive, and competitive in the world. Living in the greatest country allows us to have freedom, free markets, fair trade, and the opportunity to be a leading global exporter.
Now we are entering a different phase in agriculture. As our country fights through this coronavirus pandemic, our agriculture community is facing even more problems, and as our country’s population continues to rise, the demand to provide more food for the American people grows. Agriculture has created employment opportunities in both rural and urban communities and has played a vital role in our nation’s economic prosperity.
It is important that Congress and the American people continue to support our hard-working farmers, ranchers, and producers who have put in tens of thousands of hours into their work to feed our nation. Family businesses and farms are the core of this nation, and I am honored to represent a state that is centered in America’s heartland, delivering some of our nation’s top exports to the American people.