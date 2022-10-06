 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 will be anything but normal when weaning and harvesting

Peterson 1.jpg

Cows and calves are adjusting after being weaned at the Peterson Farm in Waverly, Neb.

 Submitted photo

Right, this very minute down on the farm, we are listening to America’s top 100 of “Momma, I’m missing you” by the Calves in the Lot with a flip side of “How did you get on that side of the fence” by the Mootastics! Yes, once again it is weaning time on Rock Creek Road and I am apologizing to the neighbors on each side of us. It seems like just the other day when we were impatiently waiting for our cows to start calving and now a summer has passed and we are lining up along the fences.

We decided we needed to go ahead and get them weaned before we get involved with the process of harvesting this year, for a couple reasons. The main one, grass is getting a little scarcer and we have already started supplementing the cows and need to bring cows home from one of the other pastures.

Tom has been taking water out to them daily because we have not had the rain, and we need to keep the pond at a decent level all year long. With harvest starting, he really doesn’t need that extra chore. If we bring those girls and their calves home, we can add them to the big pasture and that will keep them in fresh water and better feed, as well.

We have some of our cows that have decided that June, July and August are the perfect time to have calves, so we keep them together in a separate group of pastures. If we end up getting a break between crops or a rain delay (this would be so very welcomed) we will band the bull calves and give everyone their vaccinations. Just like kids get vaccinated going into middle school, these calves will get their next set of shots.

Peterson 2.jpg

A group of calves check out their new home after being weaned at the Peterson Farm in Waverly, Neb.

We should be getting ready to start harvesting in the next few days; we have a couple of fields of soybeans that look good to start. We really are not sure what the yields, moisture or test weights are going to be this year. Nothing has been normal so far with 2022, so I do not know why we would expect anything different with harvest. Most years I take harvest as it comes. It is no secret I worry about everything concerning harvest, but this year I just want it done!

We were able to get a fourth cutting of alfalfa done and rye planted on the acres that we have cut for corn silage before starting on harvest. It is great to be able to move a few items to the done pile!

Just a few weeks ago, I got back from a really neat trip to Port Huron, Mich. with American Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education committee. We had an opportunity to sit in on a class of first year culinary students and answer questions they had about how we raise livestock and how, if they wanted, to connect to farmers to get local produce and livestock for their future restaurants. The students were very interested in how we raise our livestock and crops. It was a unique opportunity to share a little bit about how each of our farms are different and how each of our farms are the same.

Living the life I love.

Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.

