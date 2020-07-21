A few days after the Fourth of July, I woke up and looked out the bedroom window to see tree branches strewn across the grass and lawn chairs scattered across the driveway and patio.
The patio swing was tipped over, with the seat torn from the frame. Well, that’s to be expected, I suppose. The frame is relatively light, and although the swing set is a pleasant-looking thing sitting in the shade of the huge elm tree, it wasn’t designed to withstand some of South Dakota’s thunderstorms.
More surprising was that one of the heavy, Adirondack-style patio chairs had been pushed from its spot near the front door across the sidewalk and around the side of the house half-way to the retaining wall out back. It rested in mud near a broken tree limb that was 12 or 15 feet long. In the year we’ve lived in this home, only once has one of those sturdy chairs been budged, and that was by a storm that the weather watchers say carried 68 mph winds. I didn’t hear the wind the other night, but no matter how a guy slices it, something fierce came through our spot along the river.
I knew we’d had a bit of a storm, sure. Flashes of lightning illuminated the bedroom ceiling from time to time around 2 in the morning. While my vision at night without glasses is iffy at best, from my side of the bed I could vaguely make out some rain drops on the outside screen window. I heard no thunder, though, (Nancy would say I hear very few things) and I sure didn’t hear any wind. In my half-awake state, it seemed we were in the middle of a gentle summer storm. I fell back asleep rather quickly – for me, anyway – and came awake again shortly after sunrise to a scene of fairly significant storm damage.
My mom would be terribly disappointed in me. To sleep through a storm that broke branch-es and threw lawn furniture around? That simply wasn’t something she’d have permitted back on the farm. She liked to ride out even a gentle wind storm from the safety of the cellar. It was a 20-yard dash, usually through wind and rain, from the door of the back porch to the cellar entrance on the farm, and we splashed through the wet grass a dozen or more times a summer when I was a kid.
I can’t tell you how many times during my childhood I came awake from a deep, untroubled sleep to find my mother shaking my shoulder and urging me to get some clothes on and find my boots, we were headed to the cellar. Except for the shock of the sudden awakening, I didn’t find those times to be unpleasant. We trailed out of the house single file, with Dad leading and Mom following behind to watch for strays. Dad was kind of the Gil Favor of that particular cattle drive. Mom played the role of Rowdy Yates, you might say, if you remembered the old television western “Rawhide.’’
At the entrance to the cellar, we kids huddled together while Dad went down the stairs, shining a flashlight on each step to make sure no snakes were coiled in the shadows ahead. When he reached the last step, we got to huddle halfway down the stairs while he pushed open the heavy cellar door and made a quick sweep of the shelter, checking to see if snakes or other critters had found a way in and taken refuge under the benches that lined the dirt walls. After he made the inspection and lit a couple of candles, he signaled an all clear, and we traveled the last steps, entered the cellar and got semi-comfortable on the benches. There we hunkered down until the storm passed.
If you’ve never spent a couple of overnight hours in a storm cellar with dirt walls and floors, wooden beams bracing the ceiling and a bunch shelves holding canned vegetables and fruit in glass jars that winked and shimmered in the glow of the candles, you’d be surprised at how easy it is to sleep sitting up or slumped against the wall. We were young, of course. That made it possible for us to do that and not wake up so sore and stiff we couldn’t make it up the steps again.
Now here I am, so old I sleep through a bad wind storm. Yup, my mom would be disappointed.