Add haboob to my 2022 weather bingo card

As if the weather in 2022 hasn’t already been crazy enough, Thursday I was able to add yet another event to my weather bingo card, a haboob.

What is a haboob you ask? Well, while I had heard of one and seen pictures of some that have hit the southwestern United States, I hadn’t experienced one. According to the Oxford Dictionary, a haboob is a strong wind that occurs primarily along the southern edges of the Sahara in Sudan and is associated with large sandstorms and dust storms and may be accompanied by thunderstorms. It usually lasts about three hours, is most common during the summer, and may blow from any direction.

We sustained two waves, one at 1:30 p.m. and another around 5 p.m. The first line traveled nearly 300 miles causing damage not only in Nebraska, but in parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Even our daughter’s in-laws in Sioux Falls, South Dakota had limbs blown out of their trees.

This is spring and in Nebraska wild weather is a fact of life, but the suddenness of Thursday’s event caught everyone off-guard as it started just southwest of Lexington, leaving the Weather Service barely a minute to sound the initial warning.

Hubby was out filling his fertilizer truck with fertilizer when the initial blast hit and in the seconds that followed was soaked to the skin by a downpour as he tried to shut everything off.

In town, a minister friend was in his car in his driveway when a tree fell on the car. The adrenaline rush kept him from realizing he had sustained a concussion. It wasn’t until the next morning when his wife realized he didn’t remember anything about the previous afternoon and why he had cuts on one hand. She promptly took him to the doctor.

Out in our neighborhood, two neighbors rode out the fast-moving storm in his old Quonset while watching the wind rip away the west side of his main shop building. Numerous others were buffeted in the field, and I personally know of three back windows of pickups broken by flying debris.

You name it, if it wasn’t tied down, it blew over, was flipped or totally disappeared. At least a dozen pivots in our neighborhood sustained damage, either being flipped or twisted or both. By some miracle, ours are still standing, although we can see that several towers were moved and are now out-of-line on the one just two miles away. Our sum loss was three broken and shattered pieces of plastic irrigation pipe.

Power lines were toppled, either by sheer wind force or by trees being blown into them. For a while Thursday, nearly 800 residences across the eastern part of Dawson County were without power.

I saw pictures of wrecked patio furniture, grills and smokers and even a hunter’s tree stand that was toppled. Several days after the haboob, Hubby found some of our gated irrigation pipe had blown into the neighbor’s pasture. Saturday another neighbor found pieces of the other neighbor’s shop in his field, more than a mile away.

I’m not sure how much farther I want to venture into spring 2022. I don’t need to cover anymore bingo squares what with drought, no winter blizzard, record breaking 90-degree weather in April, prairie fires and more having already occurred.

I am in no further need of weather stories to tell my grandson. I’ve experienced the gamut already.

