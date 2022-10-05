Advocating for agriculture

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

August was a busy month at Hof Batie. The constant heat and prolonged dry spell kept us hustling to keep the crops, lawn, garden, flower beds and young trees watered. Then there were all the seasonal activities and special occasions to attend that kept the calendar full.

Thrown into the mix were the farm visits we hosted of two vastly different groups with the common thread being lessons in Agriculture 101. The second week in August, a busload of almost 30 people arrived on a pre-tour connected with our Governor’s Agriculture and Economic Development Summit.

Hubby hopped on the bus in Kearney so he could use the 45-minute drive to discuss Platte Valley settlement history and also point out the importance of the Platte River to the region. The water channeled through the river from the reservoir at Lake McConaughy is enough to keep crops going in years like 2022 when Mother Nature does not provide enough moisture.

Many in that group had never set foot on a farm and were eager to learn the basics of Agriculture 101. While Hubby discussed the types of row crops and seasons of planting, cultivation, irrigation, dry down and harvest, another great ag advocate, Shana Beattie of Sumner, discussed her family’s livestock operation. The Beatties raise hogs and cattle, and two of their daughters have diversified the operation to sell custom processed pork directly to customers.

Even more fascinating was the visit by a team of eight scientists working with NASA’s Earth Science program. The team was led by Dr. Karen St. Germain, Director of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

While this team had the Ag 101 basics down fairly well, because 10 percent of NASA’s mission is earth science, they needed to go more in-depth. For two hours, the team peppered us with questions about how and why we do the things we do on the farm.

Then the questions turned to how they could help us improve our data collection and assist the farming community in making better use of that data collection. NASA currently has 26 satellites collecting images and data circling the earth. Soon they hope to launch satellites that would improve collection of evaporation-transpiration (ET) levels of growing crops to within quarter-acre segments. The potential for using this information in agriculture is tremendous.

Many emails and points of contact information were exchanged with both groups as we strive to be transparent about how and why we do the things we do down on the farm. Agri-education never stops for us or for the many visitors we have hosted and hope to host on Hof Batie.