A heart-felt Thanksgiving

I have always tried to take Thanksgiving to heart for what it should mean. No, not the football nor the feasting, but rather taking time to be truly thankful for the things that matter such as time with family and friends, the blessings of a full table of food and quality time to just be.

I grew up in the 60s where we gathered for large family dinners, usually alternating between my dad’s or mom’s side of the family and occasionally combining them all in one huge bunch. It was the time spent together that mattered most, and there are many fond memories of cousins playing endless rounds of hide ‘n seek or touch football when the weather was nice. If it had snowed, we would break out the sleds or erupt into snowball fights of renown.

This year? I am approaching the day with the deepest of thanks for just being able to be here. Many of you know Hubby and I were in a serious car accident July 21. A mere two feet and the sharp reflexes of the other driver are all that stands between my writing this column or still being laid up or worse.

While Hubby came through without a scratch, it took a good two months for me to heal from the five broken ribs, lacerated spleen, concussion and messed up shoulder, compounded by a bout with pneumonia at four weeks into the recovery.

I have been so humbled by the outpouring of support from family and friends, readers of this column and others I don’t even know. I want you to know I have treasured each and every call, text, email, card or thoughtful expression on the street.