It has been a terribly dry fall throughout our area, even by Nebraska standards. Last measurable rainfall was back in the middle of September and as I write, we are in yet another Red Flag warning day for high wind and low humidity.
Yesterday we had as close a call as ever in our 35 years of marriage concerning a cornfield fire. I was in town doing a senior photo shoot, and Hubby was enjoying his last day of some ease before the custom combine crew showed up today to start our corn harvest.
A young couple was driving by on their way up what we refer to as the Dry Fork, a gravel road connecting the valley with the village of Sumner to the northeast of us. They were looking over toward the pasture rented by a friend that just happens to be directly north of our North 80. They saw smoke and, concerned it was coming from Poppe’s pasture, turned around and came back down to investigate.
Since the husband had been to the pasture with his friend, he knew which drive to take to get there. When they got to the pasture gate, they could see flames just starting to lick at the edge of the cornfield and flew back down the lane to our place while calling the fire department at the same time.
They roused Hubby from his recliner and he flew out to the tractor, which thankfully was still hooked up to the disk we were using to disk down field ends in preparation for the combine crew. By the time he got back up the hill, the flames were some 20 feet into the cornfield. Thankfully, the wind was still from the south at that point and hadn’t switched to the north as a cold front was fast approaching.
While Hubby made two passes into the corn with the disk, our new best friends, the Freemans, were whacking away at hot spots with their shovels. I arrived home just ahead of the firemen, who flew past the drive as they thought it was a combine fire and could see no combines in any of the field surrounding our place.
By this time, the deputy sheriff had arrived for traffic control and everyone in the grass crew found the right spot. It only took a couple of passes with the grass fire trucks to wet down the hot spots and then Hubby made another pass with the disk right against the pasture fence to break up smoldering manure piles.
At this point, we were able to determine the fire was started by an electrical short coming from the pasture stock well. When the lineman came to inspect the meter pole later Sunday afternoon, it was discovered the wiring had been chewed through by mice and had not been installed according to code. The pasture renter arrived to take some pictures for his insurance and since we share the same California landlady for some other fields, he was going to call and talk to her about the fire and getting the wiring fixed. Until then, the fuse has been pulled and no more electricity will be available.
Meanwhile, Cicely had been in the basement studying for her mid-terms, came up to see a fire tanker truck pulling through the yard and scrambled to our Ranger to come find out what was going on. Don had left in such a hurry he’d had no time to call her, and we were too busy dealing with hot spots before the grass rigs arrived for me to call either.
When we explained what had been happening she goes, “It’s another God thing.” This has been her go-to expression since her study abroad seven years ago in Germany when the only way things can be explained is due to divine intervention.
In the end, we only lost one acre of corn. So many what ifs underscore our reasons for counting our blessings today. They include our alert new best friends the Freemans, wind from the south, not the north, a rapid response by the volunteer fire department, a disk at the ready and so much more.
Sadly, only one hour after the firemen (and ladies, I might add, as we have some wonderful women in our volunteer fire department) left, they were called to a monster hay bale fire on the north side of Lexington. By then the wind had switched to north gusting to 40 mph and several houses and a nearby apartment complex had to be evacuated as a precaution. Thanks to mutual aid response from two neighboring towns and water tankers provided by the local fairgrounds and a construction company, they were able to contain the fire to the hay grinding area owned by a local hay contractor. But the gritty vigil over bale hot spots continued until the wee hours of the morning.
So dear friends, if you are in a particularly dry area this harvest, make sure you have not just one, but two or three recently checked and completely filled fire extinguishers in every combine, truck and tractor. In addition, a tractor with a disk at the ready in every field you are combining in is a good idea, too.