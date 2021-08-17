A vacation from the ‘Little Human’

Sometimes we all need a break, and this past week was certainly a much needed one for our grand dog. While Joker’s parents and little brother – aka our daughter, son-in-law and grandson – went on a vacation and took in a family wedding, we got to host the grand dog for six days.
Joker has stayed with us many times for a weekend and for a couple of his parents’ longer vacations, so he is quite familiar with the house and surroundings. Plus, he loves his “Aunt Mollie,” our 12-year-old black Labrador cross. But because of COVID no one went anywhere on vacation last year, so it has been a while since he had a long stay with us.
To say it has been a stressful year for we humans is an understatement, but it has been equally hard on some of our four-footed friends. Joker’s world got turned upside down last February with the arrival of his human brother, Dorne. He couldn’t understand why that squalling little human got all the attention he used to get.
As Dorne grew and became mobile, all at once that little creature was crawling after him, grabbing at him and eventually toddling after him. Dorne’s loves weren’t always as gentle or soothing as Joker wanted and there were many lessons for both human and dog as they learned to co-exist in the same house.
So, when Doug and Dorne brought Joker over last Tuesday and then left, Joker, who usually pouts big time when he gets left behind, looked relieved. Since we have totally rearranged the living room since his last stay, we placed his bed and blanket in the corner behind Don’s recliner by the bookcase. This gave him a quiet place to retreat and long before we were ready for bed, he had crashed.
The next morning, Don, who is usually the “Human of Last Resort,” was greeted warmly and Joker was quite willing to have Grandpa scratch him before heading out the door to play with Mollie. For the next couple of days Joker mostly slept. It was as if a year with that “Little Human” had plum tuckered him out.
Because I still can’t sleep in bed with my broken ribs, Joker soon figured out that Grandma was crashing in the double reclining love seat. By the second night he had abandoned his dog bed in the corner for the opposite side of the love seat where I had placed his other favorite blanket.
For the rest of his stay, he would hop up on his blanket when I would go “to bed” on my side of the love seat. By morning he was usually snuggled as close to me as he could get. This worked especially well the one night we had lots of thunder and lightning. While he doesn’t freak out during storms like Mollie, he does prefer to have human comfort close at hand and I was just the ticket.
He has also become quite adept at telling us when he wanted to go outside and when he wanted to be let back in the door. One sharp bark was usually all that was needed. (Hmmm, wish the door would magically open when I wanted in and out like it did for Joker the last six days.)
While the peace and quiet was greatly appreciated by the grand dog, it was obvious by Sunday he was getting bored with this vacation routine. When the Loudons arrived about 6 p.m. for supper there was a new joy at being reunited with his family. Dorne promptly found the ball and plastic bone that are Joker’s toys at Grandma’s house, and dog and boy were soon at play with Dorne throwing the ball and Joker happily retrieving it.
How long that routine will last is anybody’s guess, but it was obvious the doggie vacation was just the ticket for renewed fun for all.
