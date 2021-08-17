A vacation from the ‘Little Human’

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes we all need a break, and this past week was certainly a much needed one for our grand dog. While Joker’s parents and little brother – aka our daughter, son-in-law and grandson – went on a vacation and took in a family wedding, we got to host the grand dog for six days.

Joker has stayed with us many times for a weekend and for a couple of his parents’ longer vacations, so he is quite familiar with the house and surroundings. Plus, he loves his “Aunt Mollie,” our 12-year-old black Labrador cross. But because of COVID no one went anywhere on vacation last year, so it has been a while since he had a long stay with us.

To say it has been a stressful year for we humans is an understatement, but it has been equally hard on some of our four-footed friends. Joker’s world got turned upside down last February with the arrival of his human brother, Dorne. He couldn’t understand why that squalling little human got all the attention he used to get.

As Dorne grew and became mobile, all at once that little creature was crawling after him, grabbing at him and eventually toddling after him. Dorne’s loves weren’t always as gentle or soothing as Joker wanted and there were many lessons for both human and dog as they learned to co-exist in the same house.

So, when Doug and Dorne brought Joker over last Tuesday and then left, Joker, who usually pouts big time when he gets left behind, looked relieved. Since we have totally rearranged the living room since his last stay, we placed his bed and blanket in the corner behind Don’s recliner by the bookcase. This gave him a quiet place to retreat and long before we were ready for bed, he had crashed.