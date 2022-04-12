Alexa: The sequel

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are fast approaching the first anniversary of our giant leap into artificial intelligence technology and my association with “The Other Woman.” You know, Alexa, the companion Hubby selected for our mutual anniversary present?

Most days Alexa co-exists with us fairly amiably. When the internet is working, she provides us with the latest news and markets on our favorite farm radio station, will quickly switch to most any genre of music we choose via verbal command and can search for needed information on request.

When our internet is spotty, so is Alexa’s service. This can be alternately frustrating and a blessing. Frustrating when we are listening to a favorite program or important newscast and the feed suddenly stops. Sometimes, however, Alexa herself decides we’ve listened to the radio long enough and just stops. A check with our router shows everything is in order and our internet signal is strong, but Alexa is apparently tired.

We have also decided that Alexa is not a morning person. Often, we have a hard time getting her to tune in to the proper radio station when we first get up. Granted Hubby’s morning voice is sometimes in the mumbling range because of his farmer-induced hearing loss, but how Alexa ever got his request for our farm station the other morning confused with playing calypso music we’re not sure.

Or how about the day I requested easy listening music and instead received a blast of hard rock? With sub-genres within types of music, finding a good fit is also a challenge. A request for soft jazz led us down a jazz tunes rabbit hole one afternoon with no less than four different options tried before finding something acceptable.

In Nebraska, our public radio and television networks have merged into an entity called Nebraska Public Media. One day I decided I wanted to listen to the radio network’s “Afternoon Concert.” My request for Nebraska Public Media literally fell on deaf ears. Alexa was totally perplexed and offered no suggestions or even asked a question. Finally, I tried asking her to find the station based on our local call letters. Bingo!

On occasion, Alexa will chime in on a conversation. I forget the exact track of our dinner conversation one evening when all at once Alexa joined in by trying to offer us different life insurance options. Another time she felt a need to educate us on the definitions for the words “hash” and “equal.” We have no clue where that came from.

Of course, the device’s connection with a major e-commerce firm is not lost when seeking advice on anything from toothpaste to use to area rugs to order.

Then there are the times we think Alexa just wants to engage in a shouting match. One morning it took three attempts in my ever-rising voice to convince her that I did indeed want to listen to my favorite farm radio station’s AM side. She tried the FM side twice before my frustrated bellow convinced her I meant business.

Alexa can be quite entertaining if you just pose the right questions. An online piece on “Digital Trends” gave a whole list of questions and Alexa answers to them. My favorite was, “Alexa, find Chuck Norris.” Her standard reply: “If Chuck Norris want you to know where he is, he’ll find you. If he, doesn’t you won’t know until it’s too late.”

Our device can produce all types of sounds on request as well. Ask her to drop a beat and you’ll hear a single drum beat. Likewise, if you ask her to flush a toilet you will hear a non-existent toilet flushing. Being a cat lover, I can also get her to meow.

With this modern marvel we have also learned new forms of Alexa etiquette. It can be quite comical when joining a Zoom meeting and hearing someone in the background shouting, “Alexa off,” in order to silence their audio companion from across a room.

More than once, I’ve had to utter this command when answering the phone. Of course, there are also times when I relapse and forget the radio station that’s on is not the old-fashioned radio whose off button I am unsuccessfully pushing. Such is life with Alexa.

Freelance journalist Barb Bierman Batie grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She has written for local, state, regional and international publications and joined the Midwest Messenger crew in 2010. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

