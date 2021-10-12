Back on the road for a jam-packed trip

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I recently returned from a week in Branson, Missouri, to attend the national alumni conference of the cultural exchange program I went to Germany on in 1980 called IFYE. Since I sit on the national board of directors and currently am the recording secretary, I had to head south early for two days of board meetings before the conference officially began.

It was my first solo travel adventure since the accident in July and while I have been feeling great, my stamina still isn’t back to what it was BA – Before the Accident. So I decided to break up the trip into two shorter days.

I headed east to Lincoln on a Monday and timed the trip so I could have lunch with Daughter Two and then proceeded to Kansas City where I spent the night with a dear college friend. We had not been able to be together for three years. She is a dietetic consultant for hospitals and retirement homes, so when COVID hit she and her staff had to be extra cautious to minimize potential exposure to the virus.

We had a fun afternoon and evening catching up and went to her favorite Chinese restaurant for supper. It was the first time either of us had had Chinese in a restaurant since last March.

The next day I headed south to Springfield, Missouri, where I was picking up another IFYE at the airport for the hour drive on to Branson. Arriving in town 45 minutes before Ruth’s plane was to land, I made a quick trip to pay homage to the headquarters of Bass Pro – the outdoorsman’s paradise.

Affectionately dubbed “The Base Camp,” the Bass Pro headquarter got its start in Springfield. The current complex sprawls over roughly four city blocks and includes not only the store, but a museum and theater where of course all things outdoors are spotlighted. My goal was to snag some Christmas gifts for those hard-to-buy-for sons-in-law.