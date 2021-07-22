Bathroom buys on the road

The return to the open road this year has rebounded significantly. Travel over the Memorial Day weekend was up 60% from 2020, when the COVID-19 shutdown was in full force. During the Fourth of July weekend an estimated 47.7 million people traveled 50 miles or more.
What do all those travelers have in common? At some point in their travels they will need a bathroom, W/C (German abbreviation for restroom, which in days gone by was called a water closet), restroom, “necessary,” potty or pitstop.
While many will be able to avail themselves of rest stops when traveling along interstates, most will need to utilize the restrooms at truck stops or convenience stores. Now I don’t know about you, but if you aren’t needing gas during that pitstop, I always purchase something on my way out as a way of saying thanks for use of the facilities.
My mother was a stickler for purchasing something small whenever we traveled and needed a restroom. Call it “Nebraska Nice” or just plain being a good citizen, but it’s just the right thing to do.
Convenience stores and truck stops still have to pay for water, toilet paper, paper towels and electricity to light the restrooms and run the hand dryers if they don’t offer paper towels. Then someone has to clean said restrooms, and like every traveler they get brownie points in my book for cleaning them regularly.
So what to buy that won’t break the bank or a diet? Most of the time my bathroom buy is a pack of gum. It keeps the mouth busy and away from constantly snacking. Good for both the breath and my waistline.
But on long road trips you only need so many packs of gum, so what else? The next most frequently purchased item for Hubby and me is bottled water. You need to stay hydrated whether working or driving, and a bottle of water or two to spare is always a good idea.
If mid-afternoon, we can often justify purchasing a snack item or something to add to our planned evening meal. It is also fun to check out local specialties that are often offered at the smaller mom and pop shops. While coming home last year from Texas we stopped at a convenience store that offered, among other things, fried okra. While Hubby opted for some fresh-baked donuts, I had a sudden craving for okra, which the kindly clerk gave to me free as it was past the lunch hour and she was about ready to change them out.
Last fall while wandering across southern Illinois after my national board meeting in Indianapolis, we hit a small town where locally made ice cream was featured. Well, say no more, those ice cream cones were a creamy, delicious treat.
Sometimes we luck out and actually need an article. As we prepared to road trip to Wyoming this winter we decided it was time to put our old United States atlas to rest. After having failed to locate one at our favorite bookstore or local discount store, we found the latest edition during a pitstop at one of our regional truck stops. Other additions to the car have been Chapstick, first-aid items, food bars and once even a travel pillow when we left home without our standard pillows.
So if you are hitting the open road this summer, please remember the hard-working folks at the gas stations, truck stops and convenience stores and bolster your car stash with bathroom buys. You never know when they might come in handy.
