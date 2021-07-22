Bathroom buys on the road

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The return to the open road this year has rebounded significantly. Travel over the Memorial Day weekend was up 60% from 2020, when the COVID-19 shutdown was in full force. During the Fourth of July weekend an estimated 47.7 million people traveled 50 miles or more.

What do all those travelers have in common? At some point in their travels they will need a bathroom, W/C (German abbreviation for restroom, which in days gone by was called a water closet), restroom, “necessary,” potty or pitstop.

While many will be able to avail themselves of rest stops when traveling along interstates, most will need to utilize the restrooms at truck stops or convenience stores. Now I don’t know about you, but if you aren’t needing gas during that pitstop, I always purchase something on my way out as a way of saying thanks for use of the facilities.

My mother was a stickler for purchasing something small whenever we traveled and needed a restroom. Call it “Nebraska Nice” or just plain being a good citizen, but it’s just the right thing to do.

Convenience stores and truck stops still have to pay for water, toilet paper, paper towels and electricity to light the restrooms and run the hand dryers if they don’t offer paper towels. Then someone has to clean said restrooms, and like every traveler they get brownie points in my book for cleaning them regularly.

So what to buy that won’t break the bank or a diet? Most of the time my bathroom buy is a pack of gum. It keeps the mouth busy and away from constantly snacking. Good for both the breath and my waistline.