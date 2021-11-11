California - November style

For all the summer hype California receives, it has been our experience as Midwesterners that fall and winter are actually better times to experience the Sunshine State. The crowds are diminished, the weather remains warm during the day and although cooler at night – at 50 some degrees, it is still usually warmer than at home in November.

This week we headed west to attend the wedding reception for one of Cicely’s Washington, D.C., roommates. As we checked locations and distances we realized we would be only about 90 minutes away from one of our landlords. We flew out a few days early to spend some time with her and her daughter. We had made this trip before and used it to start planning for the coming crop year. We decided this year especially, an in-person visit would be fruitful in outlining the many uncertainties that loom with trying to plan for 2022 crop input costs.

So last Tuesday we left cold and frosty Nebraska and arrived early evening to temperatures in the 70s. We were blessed with smooth and timely flights, something in this pandemic travel chaos we are particularly grateful for.

After an overnight stay in Thousand Oaks we ventured north to the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County where our landlady lives. On the way we stopped at Mission Santa Barbara, the only original mission still standing in the long line of Spanish missions established by Franciscan friars in the mid to late 1700s.

It was founded on Dec. 4, 1786 on the feast day of Saint Barbara, and because that is my name it was a particularly interesting visit. The mission chapel has twice been the victim of California’s earthquakes, first in 1812 when the third chapel was totally destroyed.